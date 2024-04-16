Good, Bad and Ugly | 2024 Foxborough

Well, this is intriguing. 2024 Monster Energy Supercross has hit its stride with four events remaining. The top three in the 450SX class has not been this close since the conclusion of round eight. It's not all good, however, because some negative points could be extracted from Foxborough's Gillette Stadium. This is a relaxed look at some poignant ideas that exist in supercross' space.

GOOD

Octopi Media

There are countless directions in which one could take this subject, no? The fact that we have a title battle on our hands is cause for celebration. It was not too long ago that Jett Lawrence – the fastest rider in the premier division – had a lead of 21 points and most had all but accepted the fact that he would take the crown from Chase Sexton. Lawrence maintains his status as the best rider in the class, of course, but there is blood in the water for those in pursuit. Webb will thrive now that his fate is in his own hands and, hey, it would be foolish to dismiss Sexton, who is just 15 adrift.

The fact that so many 'wildcards' are in play makes it more realistic that Sexton could overcome his deficit. Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen will steal points – Foxborough was a testament to that. This transitions into another positive idea from 2024's Monster Energy Supercross season and that is the fact that the field is quite robust. With the exception of Christian Craig, the factory teams remain at full strength and that is so peculiar. Long may it continue. Nashville was cruel to the pack in the April of 2023 and so that is a reminder that this could all be altered in a flash.

The real positive to come from Gillette Stadium is the fact that Cooper Webb, in his 119th start in 450SX, had a perfect day in which he claimed pole position, led every lap and won. '2' has never done that before. The closest that he came to that trifecta was at round seven of 2019's season, Arlington, where he claimed pole position and won the main event with a single lap led. This statement should provide quite the boost with four rounds to run, not that he needs reassurance about his on-track potential. Holding the red plate will simply provide confirmation of what he already believes.

BAD

Octopi Media

What a perplexing showing from Justin Barcia. What has occurred in recent weeks has been mostly positive and there was a reason to be optimistic. '51' was engaged early on and looked competitive inside of the top ten then, for whatever reason, it just unraveled. One would be forgiven for thinking that his focus has jumped to Pro Motocross, seeing as 2024's Monster Energy Supercross term has been a bust, but he is keen to finish on a positive note. Unfortunately, GASGAS Factory Racing's press release shed no light on what happened in Foxborough.

"Bam Bam then powered his GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition to 11th in the main event, which was not the result that he was looking for but will be one to build upon into the final four races of the AMA Supercross season."

UGLY

Ironic that in the time that it took to work down from the top of this feature, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing announced that another star has succumbed to injury. Aaron Plessinger will miss the remainder of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross with a fractured elbow – no surgery is needed but he will need to rest for around six weeks. Recency bias should not cause onlookers to forget just how incredible this term has been for him: he ticked multiple boxes from a main event win to holding the red plate. Funny, most would have forgotten about the latter. The question that remains is whether this form will translate to outdoors.