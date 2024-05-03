Good, Bad and Ugly | 2024 Daytona

Has 2024 Monster Energy Supercross reached its crux, as Jett Lawrence stamps his authority in the most commanding fashion yet? It is that subject that will dominate headlines as the ninth round of Birmingham, Alabama, beckons. Another Lawrence triumph would indicate the beginning of the end for the contenders: the time to act is now or a deficit of around 20 points will need to be overcome.

Elsewhere, riders across the premier class faced different emotions in the Daytona International Speedway. Most saw their momentum screech to a halt, whilst a select few established some sort of foundation. This regular feature on Vital MX contains musings on a handful of topics to emerge from the eighth fixture of the current term.

GOOD

It's long been said that the series starts in Daytona, but is it possible that it just ended? Dramatic, perhaps, but it feels like the writing is on the wall. Had it not been for a crash in the latter stages of Arlington, '18' could have won three of the last four. It is all trending in one direction. In fact, it is a surprise that his lead is just 10 points. It could be more than double that, especially because his competitors have found it so difficult to establish some consistency.

This scribe would bet that Lawrence's rivals look back on the rounds that have been run thus far and are frustrated that they did not capitalize more. The door has been opened – he has missed the podium four times and yet he has more trophies than most (Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac have the same total). It seems that the best approach would have been for those riders to stack points whilst Lawrence overcame those inevitable rookie mistakes. Now, it seems that he has found his feet at a point where he is ahead.

BAD

Is it asinine to put an athlete who just secured a season-best result underneath this subheading? Perhaps. The fact that a seventh is a reason for Malcolm Stewart to celebrate just highlights how bad this term has been for him. Seventh was his worst result over the first eight rounds of 2022 Monster Energy Supercross, in stark contrast, which underlines the predicament that he finds himself in. It is positive that steps forward have been taken, but will the real Stewart please stand up?

What is his ceiling as the second half of 2024's Monster Energy Supercross season beckons? All involved must be focused on the podium, because it would be a complete disaster if he finishes the season without a trophy. It's so fortunate that he has a deal with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team for 2025, because his status would be questionable based on how he has fared, but it is still imperative that some sort of momentum is established as preparation for that new season starts. Stop the snowball.

UGLY

Dean Wilson was adamant that he wanted to make it to each event, but a hectic rhythm section threw a spanner into the plan. The result was a scapula that is broken in multiple spots and so he'll be unable to bid farewell to fans in Alabama and Indianapolis, to name but a few venues. Fingers crossed that he finds a way to return before the conclusion of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross to finish his full-time career in a positive way.

Wilson was one of the unlucky ones in Daytona, as Dylan Ferrandis and Aaron Plessinger escaped crashes in the same rhythm section unscathed. Hunter Lawrence crashed elsewhere and is due to be evaluated in Florida this week, although it seems that he'll be fine to race in Alabama. It is likely that his shoulder will be a little sore though. Justin Hill is in one piece after being landed on too! Wilson, who had a small crash in comparison to others, was the unfortunate one.