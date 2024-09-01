The Monster Energy Supercross portion of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship fired into life on Saturday, January 06, and added fuel to the fire that lies inside of off-road fans around the world. The first race did not provide much new information – those who were expected to shine did. Stars like Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb rose to the occasion, of course, but it is not as if they shocked the world. It was more of a confirmation that the pair are indeed operating at their respective bests.

San Francisco or the heralded third round, San Diego, are most likely to be more of an eye opener. There are countless questions hovering in the atmosphere and retention will be high for that reason. This is a look at some noteworthy points that arose from the stadium floor. There were many, but here are a select few that live on in the mind of this scribe.

GOOD

The intention is to construct words about Jett Lawrence's phenomenal Anaheim experience, on and off of the battleground, but this quote from Theodore Levitt is the most effective. "Creativity is thinking up new things. Innovation is doing new things." Lawrence was majestic on each lap of Saturday's main event and secured what was undoubtedly the first win of so many. This scribe wants to shift the focus across to the extra-curricular activities that took place around the racetrack – those were just as remarkable and should receive plaudits.

The fan experience that debuted next to Honda HRC's tent took an existing concept and reimagined that. The competition in that field was rendered insignificant in comparison to what the Lawrence duo unveiled. The footprint alone overshadowed the most noteworthy of teams and to think that this catered to the fan base of two athletes who had not even raced in the premier class at a round of Monster Energy Supercross. "Trailblazing" is the best way to describe the way in which the duo operate within the off-road space and that legacy may be more significant than anything that occurs in competition.

The hope must be that this prompts others to burst past their respective glass ceiling and note that more can be achieved. There are many that tend to fall back on mediocracy in the business portion of the sport citing that "this paddock is so small" – the Lawrence brothers have challenged that with success and will seemingly continue to do so. The proper respect where it is due. The Lawrence family are operating in a manner that professional athletes should.

BAD

It is positive that the premier division remained intact for the most part, as injuries have arisen at Anaheim 1 in the past. A handful of athletes were dealt mental blows, rather than physical, which is no way to start a new term. Someone like Christian Craig of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing must feel like he can do no right, as he seems to be knocked back whenever he seems poised to make a step forward. See his crash in Glendale for proof of that theory. It would be troublesome to maintain a positive mindset with consistent opposition.

Adam Cianciarulo is another rider who just did not 'click' at Anaheim 1 and will be hoping to remove that from his peripheral. Hunter Lawrence was, of course, dealt a crushing blow, but the good news is that all of these stars are poised to rebound in San Francisco. The fire should burn brighter than ever before and that could create a dynamic of intrigue when the gates fall inside of Oracle Park on Saturday, January 13. The man named Jett Lawrence will make it difficult to reach the very top though.

UGLY

In a similar vein to the block of text above, Nate Thrasher must have been inconsolable in the hours after Anaheim 1. The fresh start that comes with round one of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross was conceived as a window of opportunity for him to start afresh and abolish the bad memories from last year – he was on track to achieve that throughout the race via quiet but calculated performances. An untimely crash in the latter stages of the main event left him with just one point, however, and he must climb from obscurity once again.

There is little doubt that Thrasher is capable of being a title contender – he is arguably the most promising rider on Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, besides Haiden Deegan, but there has been limited success for the best part of twelve months. Consistency remains his true kryptonite. Perhaps being so far removed from that championship battle will provide mental clarity and help him put some impressive performances together in the coming weeks? It will be an intriguing narrative to follow, as will the fact that those in the 'blue' corner will be hard pressed to add another 250SX number one plate to their truck door.