Good, Bad and Ugly | 2023 Glendale

'Good, Bad and Ugly' recaps some miscellaneous points from the twelfth round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series, Glendale.

GOOD

The numbers that Eli Tomac has compiled over twelve stops of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross are very impressive. It is quite a surprise that his series lead is as small as seven points, considering that he has won seven mains, but there is more to his title bid than meets the eye. It is impossible to look past the fact that he was in a slump at the start of March and, crucially, seemed vulnerable to his title rivals.

Now, there are some that think that such a "take" is ludicrous. Tomac kept himself in the championship picture and has been on the podium at six of the last seven races. There were cracks in the armor though and those would have given someone like Cooper Webb so much to smile about. Imagine how encouraging it would have been to see Tomac struggle in the whoops and hit the section with pace that was similar to some of the privateers?

Anyway, that is in the rear-view mirror. Seattle was a return to the norm and Glendale cemented that. "Dominant" is not the correct way to describe his performance in Arizona, but it was commanding and left little for his competition to feel positive about. The momentum has shifted back towards his camp. Atlanta will be telling, now that so few rounds remain, as a performance similar to that of Glendale is going to provide him with peace of mind, which is a luxury that he has not enjoyed since January.

BAD

Honestly, there is not much to place underneath this subheading. Glendale was mundane, for the most part, as a basic track design meant that the elite athletes were doing the same lines. Perhaps the race as a whole should be placed in this section? It was the most uneventful stop of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, but we were due. It has been one heck of a year! It would be great if that incredible action, which results in countless storylines, could resume in Atlanta.

This scribe is fearful that the battle for the 450SX title could end up beneath "bad" soon enough. The period where the top three were separated by around nine points seems like a distant memory at this point. If Tomac wins again this weekend, which is a possibility, then double digits will be between the top two. All that will be deemed acceptable is a nail-biting final round, where it is winner takes all. A scenario such as that is what everyone deserves!

UGLY

So much was said about the difficulties that Christian Craig faced at the start of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, yet the progress that was made in the last month occupied less headlines. Craig was on the right track and Seattle was a breakthrough of sorts, thanks to a heat victory and strong charge in the main event. It would have been very interesting to see how he used that momentum in Glendale, a stadium that had been kind to him in the past, but his upward trajectory came screeching to a halt.

Craig will be sidelined for a while now, as he dislocated his hip and elbow. '28' has a two-year contract with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, thankfully, so he will be able to pick up where he left off in a couple of months. What will Husqvarna do in the meantime? Having RJ Hampshire enter 450SX at this weekend's round in Atlanta makes sense, but filling a 450F seat in Pro Motocross will be hard. Craig and Husqvarna had uncovered consistency. Now, unfortunately, uncertainty reigns supreme again.