Good, Bad and Ugly | 2023 Charlotte 2

LewisPhillips
9/12/2023 2:21pm
GBU Charlotte

Reverting to a format that includes a gaggle of random musings, enjoy as a spotlight is dropped onto a selection of topics that revolve around the current landscape of the sport. It is a fascinating time to be a fan with growth and innovation in every direction. In fact, such positivity makes it tough to write a column that requires something "ugly" to be unearthed each week. 'Incredible, Great and Good' could become a more appropriate feature.

GOOD

"A certain amount of opposition is a great help to a man." It was this quote from an American scribe, John Neal, that sprung to mind as Chase Sexton completed his sweep of the first SuperMotocross round. Sexton is the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross champion, and he claimed that crown with an abundance of flair. One would be forgiven for forgetting that – the backlash, for lack of a better term, that he received across the summer was certainly not aligned with his accomplishment just weeks earlier.

Such opposition away from the motorcycle has provided an element of motivation and silencing the many naysayers was seemingly sweet in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is a dangerous element of the sport that we all adore. With three credible championships available in each class every season, recency bias is even more prevalent and so accomplishments are pushed to one side quicker than they should be. Sexton took gold in this sport's biggest series less than four months ago – he would still be basking in that glory in any other walk of life. The dynamic here is so unique.

BAD

Should a talent as brilliant as Austin Forkner be tackling a last-chance qualifier each week? Before delving into this topic, take a second to consider that Sexton and Forkner once existed on the same timeline. It's mind boggling to comprehend. Anyway, there are so many arguments that unravel from the original point. It is arguably beneficial for the promoters to have Forkner in the LCQ – it puts an emphasis on the cut off for the playoffs and separates the concept from the typical race series that are run across the globe.

There is no doubt that SuperMotocross' rebuttal to this would be that "being in the top twenty should be a priority for everyone." There is a side to this scribe that wants to double down on such a concept. If it's so important to secure a guaranteed place in the playoffs, why have that back door entrance at all? Ensure that everyone is on the same page by introducing a system that is do or die for all with no LCQ. Excitement would be removed from the SuperMotocross stops – a top talent's missing – and yet the qualification process would become that much more nail biting.

UGLY

The Team USA debacle cast a shadow over the zMAX Dragway, but one could argue that the situation is not as ugly as it seems. There is almost a perfect storm of inconvenience with riders switching squads, having personal events or injuries. A single athlete is missing from the roster and so this drama could have been avoided if Eli Tomac had never got injured or Sexton was staying 'red' for the foreseeable. It's very unlikely that a similar situation will occur in 2024 (with the event rumored to be held at Matterley Basin).

Bearing that in mind, it is this scribe's opinion that it's crucial that Team USA power through and construct some form of team for this term's edition of the event. The worst thing that could happen is that this sets a precedent for stepping aside. Cancelling a plan for the first time is always the most difficult – no matter how fickle – but it becomes easier from that point. Team USA sending a team of any kind's positive. Every athlete, team or nation has a bad year. This shall be filed under that but redemption could be oh so sweet in twelve months.

2 comments

yokev
1 hour ago

Wow. You idiots criticize the SMX playoffs for having an LCQ-which race fans(you know, the people that read your garbage)  like. LCQ's consistently have some of the best racing of the night.

What I find particularly laughable, is while you have zero problem ripping on the hugely successful FIRST ROUND of the SMX playoffs, you're staying magically silent on your good buds the euro SX wanna-be WSX 'series' canceling yet another THREE ROUNDS. The joke is that the silly euros spouted from the rooftops that they were gonna crush American SX, then did nothing but showed whoever was dumb enough to get sucked into this pile of crap, just what major-league incompetency looks like. The one thing that this Bailey idiot is good at, is finding dipshits with lotsa money, then bleeding them dry. This dude have any relation to Bernie Madoff?

As far as the 'ugly' is concerned. Again screw the euros. We have the absolute best MX and SX riders and races in the entire world. They all know it, which is why riders from around the world with balls who want to compete against the best come here. It's silly that the euros race each other from March to September,  then have another MXGP race with the same riders, but try to make it mean something by separating the riders by country. You wanna make it worth something, do it every 4 years like the Olympics.  Otherwise, let them have their minor league fiasco, and let our guys stay at home so they can have some time off, recover some, then start their training for SX. Our guys race way more than those pansies do. They can deserve a rest

 

ML512
1 hour ago

"You're staying magically silent on your good buds the euro SX wanna-be WSX 'series' canceling yet another THREE ROUNDS"

Lewis who wrote this feature and I have both been very, very critical of WSX in our content throughout their two years of existence.

I am personally absolutely appalled if we don't send a team. To sit back and play the "we're the best" card when we can't even put together a team is laughable and an embarrassment on the world stage. Countries far smaller, with far less funding pull it off every year. All we've done is show how are own internal politics and scheduling has damaged our chances to compete on the world's largest stage in an event that holds more history than any other in our sport.

