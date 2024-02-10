Glendale Tips - Vital MX Fantasy

Round six is in the chamber, locked and loaded! Take a peek for some tips or pointers before you dial in your team ahead of Saturday's gate drop. To get your picks in, head here: Manage Team

Back to the West

After only one week of 250 East, we're back to the 250 West Region. Last week the unknowns of 250 East were some of the biggest payoffs and

Pick Trends

The top three 450 pick trends (at time of writing) are no surprise. Jett Lawrence 42%, Ken Roczen 47%, and Eli Tomac 47%. Although, there's a $45,000 difference between Lawrence and Roczen, and $60,000 from Lawrence to Tomac...

There are two stand outs in 250s, with RJ Hampshire sitting at 50% and Julien Beaumer at 41%. Beaumer is another rider who's at one of his cheapest prices so far, he's $75,000 cheaper than RJ.

The House that Eli Built

Eli Tomac has won in five out of the eight times he has visited the University of Phoenix stadium aboard a 450, including the last two years in a row. Outside of Daytona, Glendale feels like the "most sure thing" for Tomac when it comes to Supercross. He's the cheapest he's been all-year at $140,000...can you risk not picking him?

Winning Team from Detroit

Again, our common theme of large teams are likely winners has come true again. However, this is a bit insane as the winning team from Detroit comprised of...wait for it...19 riders! Only 17 of which scored points, but still, wow.

The best team possible was eighteen riders in Detroit for 208 points. If you'd like to see the best possible team each week, it's one of the features in our upgraded paid option for $10 this season. To view the best possible team, head here Detroit - Best Team. You can check the best team each week in the results section, it's located in the top information box on the far right under "Best Possible Score"

