Glendale Tips and Prizes - Vital MX Fantasy

Welcome back, round three is done and dusted. Now let's get into some tips and the prizes for round four.

This Week's Prizes

Yes, this will be a recurring announcement each week, because this year we've opted to rotate our weekly prizes and with that, we've got some real bangers lined up throughout the season. This list will change a lot round-to-round, and this week's prizes for the global league will be as follows.

1st Place: FXR Podium Jersey and Pants

2nd Place: Race Tech Revalve Certificate

3rd Place: Dunlop Moto Front and Rear Tire

4th Place: GUTS seat cover

5th Place: FMF snapback hat and socks

Before we jump into the tips though, if you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

Three Winners, Make it Four?

Over the opening three races, we've had three winners in each class. With this, there are race winners who are not topped out on price and a clear trend of who is the top dog hasn't quite become clear. Normally to take the top spot in Fantasy, you have to look beyond the big players. However, there's still a chance to take 25 points per rider without paying the maximum sum if this trend of different winners continues.

The Cheapest Race Winner EVER

I feel like a broken record in saying this, but at $70,000, Aaron Plessinger is the cheapest 450-class winner we've ever had. He was $90,000 last weekend and due to his terrible results over the first three rounds, the Cowboy's price just keeps falling. Will he finally be worth it this weekend? I sure hope so!

250 Class is a Giant Unknown

Due to the massive influx of injuries and newcomers to the 250 class, the pecking order has been flipped on its head! Prices don't make sense, there are bargains but also riders who could just straight be a waste of your time at their current prices. Watch practice times carefully and make well-educated decisions in the 250 class.

Don't be Afraid to Make Changes

With all the ups and downs of the opening three rounds, keep an eye on your team as the day progresses. Don't be afraid to make changes before the night show, but also don't over-react.

Highest Pick Trends

Good luck team managers!