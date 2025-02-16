French Results: 2025 LaCapelle-Marival | 24MX Tour

Maxime Renaux, Romain Febvre, Pauls Jonass, Mathis Valin and others hit LaCapelle-Marival.

The historic LaCapelle-Marival pre-season international featured countless stars from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, Kawasaki Racing Team and Motoblouz Honda SR Motul. The hard-pack French circuit, which featured on the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar in 2021, has become a popular stop for those who need to fine tune their programs ahead of the first Grand Prix of the new season.

Similar to the Hawkstone International one week prior, Romain Febvre and Maxime Renaux duked it out at the front of the MX1 class. It was Renaux, on the comeback trail of sorts, who reigned supreme and stole valuable momentum on home soil. In MX2, Kawasaki Racing Team rookie Mathis Valin underlined his immense potential by outscoring countryman Thibault Benistant with aplomb. Valin, who also won at Hawkstone Park one week earlier, has proven to be a star of the future before rolling into Grands Prix.

MX1 Overall Classification

MX2 Overall Classification

MX1 Moto Two

MX2 Moto Two

MX1 Moto One

MX2 Moto One

MX1 Qualification

MX2 Qualification

