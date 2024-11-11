5000 miles separate Europe from the United States, to provide an approximate metric, but some look at it as if it is 5,000,000. To attend a fixture on the SuperMotocross World Championship schedule is a far-fetched dream for some – there are countless fans who are stuck to the computer screen at 04:00am on a Sunday morning in an attempt to maximize their experience.

The European continent is still represented at most events, as select fans embrace the transatlantic travel. It's a once-in-a-lifetime trip for most and so it is critical that the correct moves are made. The hope is that this educated feature will provide context to each round and help when it comes time to lock in a trip to a SMX World Championship fixture.

Round 01 | Anaheim, California

What context could be added to the competitive masterpiece that is Anaheim 1? Fans of the sport, either casual or otherwise, are united as soon as dirt is settled in Anaheim, Southern California, as the temptation of the unknown is impossible to resist. It can be one of the more expensive rounds for a European fan to fixate on, simply because it is farther to travel, but it can become an exceptional vacation with visits to a handful of local landmarks, like Fox Racing or Pro Circuit. There are opportunities to ride circuits like Glen Helen and Cahuilla Creek too, as if Anaheim 1 is not enough!

Tip: Monster Energy AMA Supercross FanFest is an all-day event. Arrive once the doors open and embrace the excitement of round one!

Best Flights (UK): £499

Best Flights (EU): €637

Round 02 | San Diego, California

A lot of the information above is relevant for round two in San Diego, Southern California, as you can still visits the off-road hotspots and catch some riders in action at the various practice tracks. If a trip over to the west coast lies ahead, remember that it is possible to travel to either Los Angeles International Airport or San Diego International Airport. The two are just two hours apart, but prices fluctuate a lot. This could be a chance to steal a deal! Snapdragon Stadium, new to Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2023, is a simpler stadium, but one of the most modern on the circuit.

Tip: The Green Line Trolley provides a direct route to the stadium, for those who would like to avoid the cost of a rental car (that can be expensive with downtown parking).

Best Flights (UK): £492

Best Flights (EU): €508

Round 03 | Anaheim, California

What else is left to reveal about Anaheim's Angel Stadium, the home of Monster Energy AMA Supercross? If the trip must be sold to some non-moto members of the family, the endless attractions that exist in the area should sweeten the deal. Disneyland, with two parks, is just seven minutes from the race! Supercross on Saturday and Disneyland on Sunday could be a popular combination – it is one that this scribe enjoyed as a child. The second visit to Anaheim acts as the first Triple Crown event of the season, which makes it more attractive than Anaheim 1 to some.

Tip: There are food and drink options within walking distance of the stadium, which is ideal for the break between qualification and the heats.

Best Flights (UK): £485

Best Flights (EU): €519

Round 04 | Glendale, Arizona

Glendale has blossomed into a brilliant stop in the SMX World Championship, but Arizona is not a traditional tourist destination and therefore it does not feature on a lot of bucket lists. It is, for that reason, the best kept secret on the tour. The stadium is substantial – it creates one of the raciest circuits that the riders encounter – and the entertainment district that sits next to State Farm Stadium creates an off-track atmosphere that is rare at other venues. Arizona is drivable from both Southern California and Las Vegas, so it is advisable to spend the week at one of those and then the weekend in the Grand Canyon State.

Tip: Tiger Woods' 'PopStroke' business is next to the stadium – the concept combines miniature golf with drinks and food in a manner that suits the American stereotype.

Best Flights (UK): £658

Best Flights (EU): €765

Round 05 | Tampa, Florida

Tampa's Raymond James Stadium provides a 'cheaper' round-one experience for those who live overseas. The first 250SX East fixture carries a similar thrill to Anaheim 1, but the cost to travel across from Europe is a fraction of what it costs to venture to Southern California. Florida offers the same off-track excitement too with countless theme parks and beaches. This trip can be made more cost-effective, if needed, because Tampa International Airport and hotels are so close to the venue that there is no need for a rental car.

Tip: Look at flights to Orlando International Airport as well as Tampa International Airport. Flights to MCO (Orlando) tend to be a couple of hundred euros less and it is only an hour drive away.

Best Flights (UK): £358

Best Flights (EU): €658

Round 06 | Detroit, Michigan

From the heat of Florida to the potential snowstorms of Detroit for round six of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Few have dreamed of a trip to downtown Detroit, but it is a historic venue and unique in the fact that Ford Field's floor is 45 feet below street level. It constructs a bowl-like atmosphere – the stadium has more food and drink options than most of its peers as well. Henry Ford's Museum of American Innovation will interest petrol heads who travel to the race, but the off-track attractions pale in comparison to some of the prior rounds.

Tip: This is one of the few rounds without a FanFest. Do not book a trip to Detroit, if wandering the pits is a must for you.

Best Flights (UK): £874

Best Flights (EU): €986

Round 07 | Arlington, Texas

Arlington's AT&T Stadium could claim the title of most spectacular venue on the SMX World Championship tour with screens that can share life-size versions of whatever action. Arlington, as a city, was better than expected, with more options and entertainment than this scribe had presumed. Six Flags Over Texas offers a theme park that could appease the family, if another item is needed to sweeten the deal, and Arlington Entertainment District is a nice spot for pre-race festivities. There are two airports close to the race, which allows some freedom to unearth a cost-effective option.

Tip: AT&T Stadium will only allow clear totes to enter the stadium – no other bags. Plan accordingly when visiting the seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Best Flights (UK): £625

Best Flights (EU): €664

Round 08 | Daytona International Speedway, Florida

Does Daytona surpass a traditional Monster Energy AMA Supercross event? No, but its distinctiveness is attractive. This should not be the first event that a fan ever attends – the FanFest at other races is superior and encapsulates the experience in a more effective manner. Daytona is an option if one has a desire to move on from 'the norm' and Daytona Bike Week ensures that this fixture is anything but that. Tampa or Daytona? The former would win in that poll, more often than not, but each person is in pursuit of a different experience. This is just that.

Tip: Accommodation around Daytona International Speedway is the most expensive of all the rounds. It's difficult to find a deal that fits within a reasonable budget.

Best Flights (UK): £518

Best Flights (EU): €571

Round 09 | Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

A dark horse on the SMX World Championship calendar. Indianapolis surpassed all expectations on arrival. Lucas Oil Stadium combines the positives of a downtown event, such as amenities within walking distance, with the space of a remote event, which means that FanFest is at its best. The stadium is one of the most attractive on the schedule too. Unfortunately, it is impossible to travel from Europe to Indianapolis without a connection and the available flights are rather expensive. It is impossible to recommend this race to an international fan with that in mind.

Tip: Indianapolis is where most readers will be located when the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations hits Ironman. Perhaps a football game at Lucas Oil Stadium would be a cool experience?

Best Flights (UK): £650

Best Flights (EU): €874

Round 10 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama, is new to the schedule and remains an unknown. It could find its identity over time, but there is little to celebrate about the area and it would not provide international fans with a memorable vacation. Atlanta is a short drive (around three hours) and so there are a lot of direct flights – some rather cheap ones too. Alas, this convenience alone is not enough to make the round recommendable for visitors from overseas. Tampa and Daytona are not far from Alabama and would be much better experiences, not just at the event.

Tip: The pits are spread over two floors in Birmingham, so make sure that you head to both levels! There are a handful of people who made that mistake earlier this year.

Best Flights (UK): £676

Best Flights (EU): €662

Round 11 | Lumen Field, Seattle

Downtown Seattle is a vibrant mix of urban charm and natural beauty, which makes this race another dark horse on the SMX World Championship docket. Lumen Field is walkable from an array of nearby hotels – one can soak up the local attractions like the Space Needle in a convenient manner before heading across to FanFest and there is no need to even think about a rental car. Multiple airlines venture from Europe to Seattle in one hit, but it is quite the trek. Seattle is an underrated venue and one that is easy to recommend, especially as travel is oddly inexpensive.

Tip: The pits are inside in Seattle, so there is little need to be concerned about inclement weather. Prepare to do a lot of walking too – there are a surprising number of hills in downtown Seattle!

Best Flights (UK): £504

Best Flights (EU): €639

Round 12 | Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough's Gillette Stadium did not quite possess the expected charm, for whatever reason. Maybe it was the bitter wind that battered the area in April? The stadium is quite magnificent – Patriot Place is an entertainment complex attached to the stadium and so it is a pleasant location for a weekend at the SMX World Championship. Boston's more than an hour from the stadium, which makes it hard to embrace that popular destination, but there are some incredible deals on flights from Europe. This could be one of the easier and more cost-effective events to consider.

Tip: Boston is a Delta hub, so hunt for a Virgin Atlantic flight from Europe for the best deal! There are a lot of options.

Best Flights (UK): £420

Best Flights (EU): €645

Round 13 | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2024 marked the first visit to Philadelphia's spectacular Lincoln Financial Field and it was an instant hit. It defines convenience with the stadium and downtown a swift drive from the airport – there are a lot of local attractions to visit like the Rocky steps that were a hit with a lot of off-road fans last season as well. Visitors can tuck into an authentic Philly Cheesesteak too – the less said about that here the better! There are non-stop travel options from a lot of major European airports, which makes this an option that is both accessible and affordable option.

Tip: Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center are historical landmarks to visit away from the race, if that is of interest.

Best Flights (UK): £693

Best Flights (EU): €587

Round 14 | East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford is not New York City, but it is just a short drive from there and so it is possible to use a hotel in the area that never sleeps. Is it recommended? Either option is fine – it depends if the trip is just to see the race or to have a vacation of sorts too. New York City is known worldwide and so there is little need to detail the attraction here but, controversially, a lot of people find Times Square to be rather dull after the initial wow factor wears off. The second-biggest mall in the United States, American Dream, is a little walk from the stadium, so there is a lot to keep you entertained there too.

Tip: If you are travelling between the stadium and Times Square, make sure to avoid rush hour traffic. A 20-minute drive becomes over an hour in the blink of an eye.

Best Flights (UK): £497

Best Flights (EU): €516

Round 15 | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is new to the SMX World Championship and so watch this space.

Best Flights (UK): £536

Best Flights (EU): €642

Round 16 | Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High was another pleasant shock within the SMX World Championship. Denver has a lot to see and do – it is one of the liveliest places on the calendar – and the backdrop is excellent. It is possible to sidestep a rental car here too, as there are a lot of accommodation options in walking distance. Hotels can be rather expensive though! Denver is another round that combines the benefits of a downtown event with the electric atmosphere of a full FanFest. Hey, it is likely that a champion will be crowned here as well.

Tip: Larimer Square is a pleasant place in Denver for dinner and drinks before the race! There are a lot of options, however, so look around.

Best Flights (UK): £474

Best Flights (EU): €727

Round 17 | Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City has strict alcohol laws, so it is not a destination that one would associate with wild parties. Despite this and the fact that alcohol is not permitted within Rice-Eccles Stadium, this final round has a unique vibe with scenic views from all seats. For those seeking a more elevated experience, Park City –home to prominent mountain bike trails and stunning landscapes – is an excellent base. Conveniently, there are direct routes to SLC from major airports like London Heathrow and Amsterdam Schiphol. Who would have thought?

Tip: Visit Salt Lake City and make the most of the outdoor activities. Either hike, ski or bike to extract the most from the trip.

Best Flights (UK): £654

Best Flights (EU): €828