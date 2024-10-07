FMF Factory 4.1 Slip-On: 2024 Yamaha YZ450F | Tested

The Yamaha YZ450F is one of the most popular modern four-stroke dirt bikes on the market. The performance and power output of the Yamaha in stock form is extremely high, and very tunable thanks to the Yamaha Power Tuner app. If you are a Yamaha person but the stout engine on the YZ450F has you nervous, you can do much through the app to fit it to your needs. Even with the ease of tuning and having many options through the Power Tuner app, sometimes an aftermarket exhaust system may be all you need. We asked FMF to send us one of their Factory 4.1 slip-on mufflers to see how it would affect the 2024 Yamaha YZ450F.

FMF FACTORY 4.1 RCT TITANIUM ANODIZED SLIP-ON W/ CARBON CAP

Construction: Titanium

Finish: Blue Anodize

Mid-Pipe: Titanium

End Cap: Carbon

Spark Arrestor: Screen Insert (Included)

Quiet Insert: 94dB Insert (Included)

New RTS (Rapid Tuning System)

FMF uses the highest quality proprietary blend of alloy grade titanium made specifically to our standards.

Weight: 8.3lbs

MSRP $849.99 (Titanium option)

(Titanium option) MSRP $649.99 (Stainless option)

Jamie Guida

First Impressions

I knew what to expect when I received the FMF box on my doorstep. Visually, it's a beautiful product. The red and yellow FMF sticker laid over the blue anodized body of the muffler has a wow factor. Carbon tips on mufflers simply look badass and there was no doubt it was going to make the YZ450F look even cooler. FMF also throws in a rubber exhaust plug to use when washing the bike. At the end of the day, cosmetics is not what I was concerned with. I want to know how it will perform.

Installation

Installing the FMF Factory 4.1 Slip-On muffler is quite easy. Three bolts holding the side panel have to be removed to get to the muffler. Two 8mm hex head bots and one 5mm Allen head bolt. Two 10mm bolts then hold the muffler on. The stock exhaust system utilizes a heat shield that clamps around the muffler and head pipe where they meet. You must loosen that band to remove the OEM muffler and then will need to push the rubber grommet out of the forward mounting hole on the stock muffler and install it into the FMF muffler. I used a flat punch to do this. The next step is to install the FMF and re-install all the hardware. The FMF muffler has tabs for attaching springs that would attach to the FMF head pipe if we were installing one. Since the OEM head pipe does not have those tabs, I left the heat guard on and snugged it back tight. Re-install your side panel and get ready to hit the track.

Jamie Guida

On the Track

If you spend $850 on a muffler, the on-track performance is the reason. I've been riding the '24 Yamaha YZ450F since January, and it produces a lot of power. It took me a bit to get used to how explosive it was down low in stock form. We mellowed it out significantly with mapping and got the bike to a point where I could ride it comfortably without feeling like my arms would be pulled out of the socket. Nonetheless, the bottom end's explosive power can still be a handful when coming out of a corner or going through a tight section. The mid-range power also can hit hard when accelerating down a long straight or up a hill. You have to be on your toes and prepared for it.

As mentioned, I am using a map that already mellowed the Yamaha out significantly, and with the FMF Factory 4.1 Slip-On installed, I immediately noticed a difference down low. It was a much smoother and more linear power delivery through corners and any tight section requiring you to accelerate hard. I'm in second and third gear more often than not, and I noticed that the rear wheel doesn't break loose as easily with the FMF. This is again because of the way the power is being delivered. In stock form, when I cracked the throttle open, the bike would snap alive aggressively, causing the bike to break traction at times. With the FMF, I need to roll through the corners with more momentum and stay steady on the throttle. The power is still there; it's just been delivered much more smoothly, which helps with traction. It does take some of the excitement out of the bike.

Seven10 Designs

I didn't notice much difference at all in the mid-range power. It was still hard-hitting. What I did notice was that the power delivery from the low end to the mid-range was more linear. There didn't seem to be any lull in the power delivery as I accelerated into the higher RPM ranges. Whereas before, in the transition from low to mid, it kind of mellowed out and then hit again. In sections where I could shift to fourth and really get the bike wound out the power never fell off. I could stay hard on the gas and feel it pull all the way through the power band. There is no point going through the power band where I felt it was lacking.

I followed up by returning to the stock 'hard-hitting' map I had not used since I got the bike in January and reinstalling the OEM muffler. We felt this was beneficial as a reference since I normally use a custom map, but many readers wouldn't have it. Using the stock map amplified the bottom-end hit and transition to the mid-range power delivery, which would be exhausting if you don't ride regularly and aren't in riding shape. It's just a lot to hold on to, and it could be a little unnerving for the average weekend warrior. When I installed the FMF, it had almost the same effect as with the mellow map. It took the harshness out at the early crack of the throttle and made it more controllable. From low to mid-range, it hit harder than with the mellow map, but again, with a much more rideable power delivery. The stock map brought back some of that excitement that had been lost. As a little sneak peek into my Final Thoughts, I'm leaving the 'hard-hitting' map installed on my bike.

The FMF made riding the Yamaha a bit easier and more controllable for a vet rider like me. With the FMF installed, the bike actually feels like it takes less physical exertion to ride because it feels a bit more mellow. I don't want to imply it's slower or less powerful. There’s still all the power I could ever use, just placed differently.

Jamie Guida

Final Thoughts

I'm a bit torn on this one. When I first got on the Yamaha, I was intimidated by the power it provided. After spending six months on it in stock form, I've come to like the hard hit of the bottom end, and I've gotten comfortable with how the power is delivered thanks to some mapping changes. The FMF Factory 4.1 muffler takes some of that away, and I missed it. It didn't make the bike bad or even slower; it just changed it. The reason I'm torn is the FMF looks so damn cool, and the change in power delivery isn't enough to make me go back to stock. For now, the FMF is staying on the bike. If you're considering buying one, you need to ask yourself why. What type of rider are you, and how do you want the power delivered? I don't think I would spend nearly $900 for the minimal performance change if it was me, but if you want to mellow out that low-end hit and make it a little easier to ride, you will like this muffler. There is an option to purchase the stainless version which retails for $200 less. I would be more inclined to go that route if I was making the purchase knowing it didn't make a drastic difference.