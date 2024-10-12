First Look

Ready to ride down the highway and onto your local trails at a near whisper? Stark has launched the VARG EX, they're take on the dual-sport model. This latest bike includes a larger capacity battery, by nearly 20%...its' own unique frame specifically built for the rigors of enduro and trail riding. Along with some of the most low-key indicators and lighting systems we've ever seen. Learn more below.

Barcelona, December 10, 2024 — Stark Future is proud to announce the launch of the Stark VARG EX, a ground-breaking innovation poised to revolutionize the world of Enduro motorcycling. Three years after introducing the motocross game-changer, the Stark VARG MX, Stark Future takes a bold leap forward with its first road-legal motorcycle. This electric powerhouse redefines performance, sustainability, and versatility.

“The VARG EX embodies everything we stand for at Stark Future,” said Anton Wass, CEO and Founder of Stark Future. “It’s designed to challenge and inspire the motorcycle industry to embrace sustainability by proving that electric technology can outperform gas in every aspect. With the VARG EX, we’re creating a bike that opens up new possibilities for riders, whether it’s conquering trails, commuting through the city, or simply riding anywhere, anytime.

UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE MEETS UNRIVALLED VERSATILITY

The drivetrain of the Stark VARG EX delivers a stunning 80hp, making it the most powerful Enduro bike on the market. Riders can customize the bike’s performance with options for power delivery, engine braking, and regenerative curves, all adjustable via the handlebar control switch (5 modes available). Whether mimicking the nimbleness of a 125cc two-stroke or the brute power of a 450cc four-stroke, the VARG EX offers unparalleled adaptability.

The 7.2 kWh honeycomb magnesium battery not only powers the bike but also serves as a structural component, contributing to a lightweight and centralized design. The battery delivers a 20% longer range compared to the VARG MX and can be fully recharged in just two hours using the included charging stand. Its energy efficiency and durability set a new benchmark in Enduro engineering.

STARK FUTURE UNVEILS THE VARG EX: THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL ENDURO MOTORCYCLE

REVOLUTIONARY ROAD-LEGAL DESIGN

The VARG EX is more than an off-road marvel—it’s fully road-legal. Riders can legally take it on the streets in countries across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of the United States. With A1 license compatibility and even car-license accessibility in Southern Europe, the VARG EX is set to broaden the appeal of Enduro riding. Whether connecting trails, commuting to work, or simply exploring, the VARG EX redefines convenience and accessibility.

Key road-ready features include:

Patent-pending flexible indicators crafted from durable optical silicone for superior longevity.

A 4,000-lumen headlamp, three times brighter than any competitor, providing exceptional visibility for night rides.

A sleek, integrated license plate holder that combines durability with aesthetic precision.

ENGINEERED FOR PRECISION AND COMFORT

The VARG EX’s chassis is meticulously crafted from high-strength steel, ensuring optimal vertical and horizontal flex for superior cornering grip and control. The lightweight carbon-fiber subframe doubles as a cooling funnel for the drivetrain, while the KYB-tuned suspension provides flawless balance and adaptability for both traditional Enduro and extreme riding conditions.

Key engineering highlights include:

A patented skid plate reinforced with impact-absorbing foam, offering unparalleled durability.

A chain guide with 266% increased lateral stiffness for unmatched reliability.

KYB suspension: Closed cartridge forks and triple-adjustable shocks tuned specifically for Enduro, offering 300mm of travel.

CNC-machined 6082 T6 aluminum hubs, Italian-crafted high-grade steel spokes, and Japanese alloy rims for customizable wheel configurations, including tube or mousse options.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR SEAMLESS ADVENTURES

The VARG EX features the revolutionary Stark Arkenstone—a cutting-edge, military-grade Android device integrated into the bike. This navigation and control system allows riders to:

GPS trail recording and turn-by-turn navigation developed with a leading map provider.

On-the-go adjustment of power, engine braking, and regeneration settings.

Community sharing options to upload and follow rider trails.

The VARG EX also incorporates a redesigned map switch with waterproof and impact-resistant aluminum housing, routing cables internally for protection against wear.

This level of innovation ensures every ride is intuitive, personalized, and fun, whether you’re an experienced rider or just starting your Enduro journey.

SUSTAINABILITY MEETS COST EFFICIENCY

The VARG EX reinforces Stark Future’s commitment to sustainability. Its efficient electric drivetrain eliminates the need for traditional components like pistons, clutches, and oil changes, reducing maintenance costs to levels comparable to a mountain bike. Noise-free, emissions-free, and eco-friendly, the VARG EX offers an exciting ride with minimal environmental impact. Backed by a two-year warranty, the VARG EX sets a new standard for quality, reliability, and cost efficiency in the motorcycle industry.

PRE-ORDERS AND CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

The VARG EX offers an unprecedented level of customization, including:

Titanium upgrades for footpegs, bolts, and shafts to further reduce weight.

A choice of five different tire options, available with tubes, tubeless setups, or mousse.

Personalizable Brembo brakes, with flexible placement on the handlebar or footpeg (handlebar fitment included free for U.S. customers).

The bike will be available in two configurations:

Standard (60hp): €12,900 / GBP 10,900 / USD 12,900 / AUS 17,900

Alpha (80hp): €13,900 / GBP 11,900 / USD 13,900 / AUS 18,900

Pre-orders are open now, with worldwide shipping beginning in Q1. Riders can order directly through the Stark Future website or via associated dealers.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Motorcycle Stark VARG EX

Motor type - Electric PMAC

Gears - 1 Speed

Weight - 120 kg (264lbs)

Maximum power - 80 hp

Battery capacity - 7.2 kWh Honeycomb magnesium

Range - 1.3-6 Hours riding

Charging time - 1-2 hours (240V outlet)

Front brakes - 260 mm hydraulic disc Brembo

Rear brakes - 220 mm hydraulic disc Brembo

Front suspension - 300 mm travel KAYABA (stroke and length reduction for enduro-specific application)

Rear Suspension - Linkage, 310 mm travel KAYABA

Frame - High-strength steel

Tires - 5 options available for Tailored preferences.

Handlebar - Aluminum 7075 T6 28,6mm Fatbar

Lighting - Powerful headlamp with patent pending integrated indicators with over-molded optical silicon. License plate holder molded into rear fender with integrated indicators.

Walk mode + Reverse Walking/crawl mode and reverse gear.

Engine brake - Adaptable 0 – 100%

ABOUT STARK FUTURE

Founded in 2021, Stark Future is a pioneer in electric motorcycles, dedicated to designing high-performance bikes that challenge the status quo and promote sustainability. With the VARG series, Stark Future is shaping the future of motorcycling, proving that electric is not just an alternative but a superior choice.