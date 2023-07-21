First Look

Just a few years ago, Fly Racing introduced its all-new Formula helmet line with Rheon technology. This new helmet incorporated some of the most advanced safety technology of any motocross helmet to hit the market and vastly improved the protection against linear and rotational impacts versus Fly's prior offerings.

However, when the Formula was being developed, Fly Racing had plans to advance the safety features of the helmet over time. With the release of the Formula S that time has come, as this version incorporates a data system that detects impacts amongst other features.

FLY SMART INTELLIGENT TELEMETRY BY QUIN

Quin Race Sensor - Three sensors constantly evaluate data during use and will auto-detect a crash event.

Crash Detection - In the event a crash occurs, the Fly Smart App will contact your emergency contacts and nearby riders in the Quin smart helmet network.

SOS Beacon - In need of assistance, but still on the move? Provide your emergency contacts with a live GPS beacon while you're traveling.

Ride analytics – Live GPS tracking, speed, accelerations, Q-Score, and more. Wireless updates ensure the device receives the latest developments from Fly Racing and Quin.

Rechargeable battery – Two-hour fast charge mode via Micro USB and up to 60 days battery life (depending on usage) enhanced by automatic sleep and rise-to-wake functions.

Bluetooth 5.0 connection to device with Fly Smart App.

Integrated LED lights indicate device status and flash red if a crash occurs.

ADAPTIVE IMPACT SYSTEM (AIS)

12K carbon fiber shell produces an extremely lightweight shell with superior penetration resistance.

Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON, the Impact Energy Cells maximize absorption of low-speed linear and rotational impacts, reducing forces transmitted to the brain.

Conehead® EPS Technology provides a softer liner whereby the cones help manage or absorb an impact force more efficiently. Six critical zones have been fine-tuned for a progressive response to low-speed and high-speed impacts.

Expanded volume EPS means strategic areas of the helmet have more impact-absorbing EPS, and more suspension between your head and the ground.

CONSTRUCTION

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) chin bar creates an additional element of impact mitigation, and is used in the chin bar for its superior damage resistance, and energy-absorbing properties.

Clavicle shell relief zone creates a soft zone filled with EPS and EPP to aid in reducing clavicle injuries.

Custom molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard.

Comfort liner and quick-release cheek pads are made of washable moisture-wicking, anti-microbial material.

WEIGHT

1290 grams +/-50g (size MD/LG), 2.8 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG)

VENTILATION

True Functional Ventilation (TFV) When in motion, the air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents.

ECE22.06 / DOT approved

Through Fly Racing's partnership with Quin, the safety protocols built into the helmet are smart enough to know if you are moving or not, detect forces in relation to a crash, and if you're not moving after these forces are detected it can automatically call emergency systems and notify your contacts. If there is movement, it sends a signal to your phone, and you can cancel the alert if you are not injured. It also has a feature allowing you to tap the helmet four times and it will initiate the emergency sequence. This would be useful in a situation where you crash and don’t have a head impact, but possibly break a leg. It also could be used in a situation, however unlikely, where you’re on a trail or the road and you feel you’re in danger of being followed. You simply tap the helmet four times, emergency services are notified, and they can track your location and find you.

Additionally, the helmet features an LED light that flashes red after a significant impact. This could be useful to warn a friend that the impact was significant enough to set it off and check that you are okay. After all, we've all experienced that situation after a crash where we believe we are fine but realistically need to be checked out or evaluated in some way. On top of this, the technology also records the forces applied during the impact through five scientific sensors, accelerometers, and gyroscopes. These can allow you to also evaluate how hard of a hit you've taken to the head, if the helmet should be replaced, and consider time off to recover.

The technology goes beyond just crash detection and emergency services, as it stores ride analytics including hard braking points, hard acceleration points, and more. It also stores crash analytics such as how much force was detected, and it can tell you which part of the helmet was impacted. Five scientific sensors, accelerometers, and gyroscopes feed this...creating riding analytics you can use to track your ride and potentially learn where and how to be faster. Fly Racing also stated that the software is infinitely upgradeable and will evolve over time. Eventually, this could include further riding analytics for training stats and more.

If there is any negative, it’s that the emergency services application relies upon your phone service. Currently, the range for the service to work is about 20 meters, meaning this is more likely to be considered by an off-road rider who is carrying their phone on their bike or in some sort of pack on their rides. Most motocross riders don't ride with their phones on them, so the emergency system applications may not be as useful in these situations.

As for the battery life? Fly tells us it depends on how much you use the helmet. On an average of a couple of rides a week, it should last a couple of months, as it goes into a "sleep mode" when not being used.

The Fly Smart app is currently available for download in the app store and there are two different plans available. The free plan gives you access to data such as average speed, elevation, and even how many drops the helmet has had. The paid plan is $7.99/month, or you can pay annually to save a little. The paid plan not only also gives you a deeper dive into the analytics, but also includes all the emergency services.

The Formula S will retail for $799.00 and will debut at Washougal this weekend. Check out FlyRacing.com/FormulaS for more info.