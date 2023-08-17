First Look | EVS Sports - Axell Hodges Knee Guard 1

EVS is synonymous with protection in moto and freestyle, and now Axell Hodges has his own signature knee guard with the brand. We stopped by the Slayground to learn more.

Press release:

Explicitly designed for—and with input from—Axell Hodges, Slayco96 knee guard features EVS RMF (Reactive Memory Foam) Technology for a soft and pliable pad that stiffens upon impact. The Slayco 96 knee guard promotes increased endurance with less fatigue, allows for maximum airflow, the ability to squeeze and feel the bike, the ability to go lower into corners with more leg flexibility, and generally more mobility on the bike. A favorite among freestyle mx, motocross, and dual sport riders alike.

Features:

RMF – Reactive Memory Foam is soft and pliable in its natural state but hardens when force is applied to it, providing a protective barrier that meets CE 1621-1 LEVEL 2 protection.

BIO-FOAM – Molded bio-foam bordering the knee cup and shin provides increased impact protection while the strategically placed bio-foam wing promotes bike-hugging inner and outer knee protection.

TRAC GRIP – Tacky silicone grippers are strategically placed in key areas to help hold the knee pad in place and provide necessary protection when you go down.

HEXPRENE – Class-leading engineered fabric from the aviation industry, provides zonal support and maximum airflow, while still providing ample protection.

Moto-engineered specifically for cut and abrasion knee cover material paired with our RMF pad.

An additional inner sleeve provides the knee with additional support and stability.

CE level 2 certified

Munson'd
3 hours ago

These look really nice. I’m a tp199 wearer and don’t have any complaints, but may try these down the road. Are they the same length as the tp199?