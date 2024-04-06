First Look

As expected, Kawasaki has a new KX250 for 2025, following in the footsteps of their new KX450 from 2024. However, unlike the 450 that went five years without a single update, the KX250 has seen numerous updates in its' last generation. This includes a large engine updated just two years ago. Now for 2025, the obvious updates are the styling and new chassis received by the 450, but what else? First off, the chassis isn't the same as the 450. While most other OEMs, such as Honda, Yamaha, KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna are using the same frame for both their 250s and 450s, Kawasaki has elected to base their 250 frame off their 450, but give it a few tweaks. The most note-able is the headstay being tweaked and the 250 being half a degree more relaxed than the 450 for the steering angle, along with other flex changes throughout.

While the 2024 KX250 was equipped with KYB, the 2025 models follows the 450 with Showa components. However, it is equipped with a 48mm Showa front fork instead of a 49mm, something we haven't seen since one of Honda's 250 models over ten years ago. While the rear shock is the same design as found on the 450.

The engine features a host of changes, now being equipped with a single shaft counter balancer, a new lighter crank, new rod, new piston, new head, etc. Most of the top-end changes on this model are based around the new airbox and intake angle, as the intake now sits above the shock tower...similar to the 450 updated from last year.

To learn more about Team Green's new 250 motocross bike along with their new KX250X cross-country machine, scroll below.

The new KX250 motorcycle is designed to give racers the winning edge with a new symmetrical port engine pumping out superb power and new frame based on the 2024 KX450 for sharper handling, plus readily adjustable ergonomics to make it easy to fit a wide range of riders. These updates and more translate to faster lap times to keep KX250 riders ahead of the pack.

KEY FEATURES

NEW SYMMETRICAL PORT CYLINDER HEAD WITH FINGER-FOLLOWER VALVE ACTUATION n REDESIGNED DOWNDRAFT INTAKE

NEW KX450-BASED FRAME

ELECTRIC STARTCONED DISC-SPRING HYDRAULIC CLUTCH

DIGITAL FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM WITH DUAL INJECTORS

NEW SHOWA COIL-SPRING FORK AND REAR SHOCK

SLIM BODYWORK AND ERGONOMICS

NEW POWER MODES AND KAWASAKI TRACTION CONTROL (KTRC)

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type Displacement - 4-Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, 4-Valve, Single 249cc

Bore & Stroke - 78.0 x 52.2mm

Compression Ratio - 14.0:1

Fuel System - DFI® with Keihin 44mm Throttle Body & Dual Injectors

Ignition - Digital DC CDI

Transmission - 5-Speed

Rake/Trail - 27.1°/4.7 in.

Front Wheel Travel - 12.0 in.

Rear Wheel Travel - 12.1 in.

Front Tire Size - 80/100-21 Dunlop MX34

Rear Tire Size - 110/90-19 Dunlop MX34

Front Suspension - 48mm Inverted, Coilspring Fork with Adjustable Compression and Rebound Damping

Rear Suspension - Uni-Trak® w/ Adjustable Preload, Adjustable Dual-range (Low/High Speed) Compression Damping, Adjustable Rebound Damping

Wheelbase - 58.5 in.

Front Brake Type - Semi-Floating 270mm | Nissin

Rear Brake Type - 240mm Disc | Nissin

Fuel Tank Capacity - 1.64 gal.

Ground Clearance - 13.4 in.

Seat Height - 37.6 in.

Weight Without Fuel - 230.9 lb.

Curb Weight - 240.8 lb.

ENGINE

The redesigned intake and exhaust significantly contribute to more potent low to mid-range power. Kawasaki’s multi-time World Superbike Championship-winning engineers designed the finger-follower valve train that, combined with minimal friction loss and steep downdraft style intake tract, contributes to the power.

4-Stroke Engine

New piston has a flatter crown to accommodate a narrower valve angle for improved combustion. Piston rigidity balance was optimized by removing material from the underside of the piston.

Reduced compression ratio helps improve power feel at lower rpm.

The piston features the same bridged-box bottom design used on our factory racers. A short skirt, reinforced external ribs and a bridged-box bottom, featuring fully flush internal bracing, results in a lighter, stronger piston.

Molybdenum coating on the piston’s outer surface helps reduce mechanical loss and resists wear. Striation helps retain oil to minimize sliding friction.

The cylinder has been tilted five degrees forward to suit the new intake/exhaust layout, which also reduces friction for more efficient power generation.

Thick cylinder wall for rigidity to prevent deformation and reduce mechanical loss.

Cylinder offset is 3mm forward to reduce friction and enable more efficient power generation.

Plateau honing of the cylinder bore provides a smooth surface to help reduce mechanical loss.

Molybdenum coating on the piston’s outer surface helps reduce mechanical loss and resists wear. Striation helps retain oil to minimize sliding friction.

Aluminum cylinder with chrome composite plating(KP) provides rapid heat transfer, superb wear resistance and optimum lubrication retention for increased performance and durability.

Connecting rod design decreases the piston’s lateral force on the cylinder walls to reduce mechanical loss and contribute to performance.

Light crank web for quick revs.

New single-shaft primary engine balancer contributes to smoother power delivery and reduced vibration for improved throttle control, especially when exiting slower speed corners.

Low-friction plain bearings at the connecting rod big end reduce mechanical loss and help boost power.

Semi-dry sump(KP) lubrication system for quicker engine response. The majority of oil is stored in the transmission to keep excess oil away from the crankshaft and prevent power-robbing stirring loss.

With only a shallow chamber to collect oil at the bottom of the crankcase, where a scavenge pump moves it to the transmission, the crank is located as low as possible to help lower the center of gravity.

Twin oil pumps ensure proper lubrication and oil scavenging for optimum performance. • Radiators are turned inward 10 ̊ which narrows to the KXTM250’s already slim profile.

Race-tuned 4-Valve Cylinder Head(KP)

New symmetrically aligned intake and exhaust ports increase intake and exhaust flow efficiency for increased power output and low to mid-range power feel.

The intake cam was raised 10mm to allow for a more downdraft intake, the valve angle is a degree narrower and the cylinder head shape was revised to suit the new symmetrical cylinder head and increase low-speed performance.

Finger-follower valve actuation reduces valve train mass (intake

is 3.5 percent lighter, exhaust is 4.3 percent lighter) compared to tappet-style actuation, as well as reducing friction at the cam lobe. DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating on the followers help prevent wear.

Aggressive camshaft lobes have a chromium nitride coating for durability.

Straight intake ports contribute to intake efficiency to help boost performance throughout the powerband.

Special valve seat material helps prevent wear on the titanium valves.

DOWNDRAFT INTAKE WITH DUAL INJECTORS

Downdraft-style intake routing now has a slightly steeper 34 ̊ approach angle for a straighter approach for intake air that enhances cylinder filling efficiency and contributes to power.

44mm throttle body layout is optimized to match the new intake and exhaust port layout. The straighter path to the cylinder evens the airflow balance for greater intake efficiency and better power feel. A reversed orientation tilts the butterfly valve open from the top toward the cylinder for optimum fuel atomization and throttle response.

The main (downstream) injector was moved 11mm closer to the

cylinder so the fuel is injected into a high-flow airstream This

supplies fuel to the combustion chamber more quickly for improved, more linear throttle response. The upstream secondary injector sprays fuel down the center of the intake duct, which enables better fuel atomization and allows more time for the mixture to cool before entering the combustion chamber.

The dual, fine atomizing fuel injectors help deliver both instant throttle response and strong power throughout the rev range. The downstream injector provides smooth, instant response while the upstream injector provides the power boost. As rpm and throttle position increase, primary operation switches from the downstream injector to the upstream injector. In lower gears (first and second) the switch is gradual, while in higher gears it is instantaneous.

44mm throttle body is compact to shave weight and provides easy starting, sharp throttle response, stable fuel delivery over jumps and whoops, and automatically compensates for changing atmospheric conditions.

New airbox design maximizes the potential of the dual injectors and features a slide-in air filter that is secured with quick-release hooks for easier filter maintenance. The air filter is dome-shaped to offer greater filtering area to help reduce intake resistance as the filter collects dust during a race.

Resonator Exhaust

New center-port exhaust allows header pipe to exit the center of the cylinder head and travel through the frame cradle instead of to the side of the frame downtube as on the previous design. With the exhaust header end moved forward the muffler could also be moved forward to help centralize mass. The muffler end is two inches further forward than the previous model.

A flatter-shaped exhaust resonator chamber, which effectively increases exhaust pipe length and reduces exhaust noise, has been moved just over two inches inward for less interference with the rider’s leg. The new position also contributes to an easier reach to the ground, which is especially helpful on the starting line.

Coned Disc-spring Hydraulic Clutch

Kawasaki’s hydraulic clutch offers more direct feel and lighter lever action. Less play as the clutch heats up during heavy use results in a more consistent feel.

The clutch uses a single coned disc spring instead of five coiled springs for light clutch actuation when the lever is pulled and a wide clutch engagement range that helps the rider control the clutch.

The friction plates also have offset segments to promote clean separation of the discs to help reduce drag when the clutch is disengaged.

Electric Start

Provides the convenience of quick and easy push-button engine starting.

Powered by a lightweight, compact lithium-ion battery that helps keep weight gain to a minimum.

Automatic centrifugal compression release system on the exhaust cam lifts one exhaust valve to facilitate starting. The system’s simple construction is light-weight and highly reliable

NOTE: Only use Lithium-ion specific battery charger to help prevent fatal battery damage.

ELECTRONICS New Power Modes

Riders can now quickly and easily switch between Normal and Aggressive engine mapping in the ECU by using the Mode button on the left handlebar.

• The Power Mode button on the left handlebar replaces the DFI® couplers used on the previous model so that riders can change engine mapping at the touch of a button.

• Aggressive mode provides a sharper throttle response.

• Each map can now be fine-tuned using one’s smartphone with RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX.

Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC)

Using the Traction button on the left handlebar pod, riders can quickly and easily select between Weak and Strong levels of traction control to suit conditions and rider preference. The system can also be turned off.

Monitoring engine speed, the ECU senses rpm spikes when rear wheel speed increases too quickly and retards ignition timing to enhance traction.

Launch Control Mode

Similar to the system used on the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit Kawasaki factory racers, allows riders to activate a separate engine map designed to assist them get holeshots by pressing the Mode and KTRC buttons simultaneously.

The Launch Control Mode uses dedicated KTRC, ignition and fuel maps to help riders maximize traction and increase the chance of getting a good start.

Launch Control Mode has the greatest effect within the first few seconds of releasing the clutch off the start – the most crucial time to get ahead of rivals for better positioning going into the first corner.

The system automatically disengages when the transmission is shifted into third gear, switching back to the selected Power Mode.

Smartphone Connectivity

Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX,” riders are able to access and adjust their bike’s engine maps. Functionality (adjusting fuel and ignition timing) is similar to that offered by the accessory KX FI Calibration Kit used with previous models. Maintenance and setup logs are also available.

*RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.

A communication unit mounted to the left rear frame rail enables riders to connect to their bike wirelessly. No accessory equipment is needed.

A number of functions are available.

- KX FI Calibration: using the app’s six-by-six grid interface, fuel volume and ignition timing of the bike’s two original maps can be fine-tuned to suit conditions and/or preference via the smartphone.

- Engine Monitoring: while the engine is running, features like engine rpm, throttle angle, engine intake pressure, coolant temperature, air temperature, and ignition offset can be viewed from the smartphone.

- Maintenance Log: memo-style maintenance logs can be recorded.

- Setup Log: memo-style setup notes can be recorded.

For more detailed information on use and functions available with the app, please refer to the “RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX” App Information.

CHASSIS

Lightweight Aluminum Perimeter Frame(KP)

Redesigned frame accommodates the engine’s new symmetrically aligned intake and exhaust ports while continuing to deliver a high level of both light, nimble handling and a composed character. Optimized rigidity balance contributes to increased front end feel for improved cornering performance

in a wider range of conditions, plus greater composure under acceleration and braking for faster lap times.

To accommodate the new center-port exhaust the front downtube Y joint was reshaped and moved 4.9 inches higher. The new steeper downdraft intake layout required the upper cross pipe to be moved down below the intake, moving the lower cross pipe downwards and lowering the rear shock mount.

The new downtube Y joint shape and position along with a new upper cross pipe shape, revised rib shape at the swingarm bracket, and new square lower cross pipe all contribute to the optimized rigidity.

Revised torsional rigidity provides increased front end feel when cornering in a wider range of track conditions for more consistent cornering performance.

Increased mass centralization contributes to the nimble handling feeling.

The rear engine mounting brackets are now made of aluminum and complement the steel front engine

mounting brackets to help provide both nimble handling and straight-line stability.

Composed of a combination of forged, extruded and cast parts, the new aluminum frame is just over 0.5 pounds lighter than the previous version.

The engine is used as a stressed member, contributing to the frame’s rigidity balance.

Swingarm delivers the rigidity to match the frame, and contributes to rear wheel traction.

Chassis balance and settings are all set to suit race-experienced riders.

Design emphasis on providing maximum traction under acceleration. Specific chassis dimensions and design (reinforcing ribs, swingarm pivot, output shaft, linkage mounts and rear axle) are placed to prevent chassis squat and improve traction.

RACE-READY SUSPENSION

New Showa suspension components have fine-tuned settings (internal valving and oil level) to match the new frame for superb bump absorption performance and traction.

Showa Coil-Spring Fork

High-performance 48mm inverted coil-spring fork has smooth action throughout the fork stroke.

The large-diameter inner tubes allow large 25mm damping pistons to be used so a firm damping force can be achieved with a lower internal pressure. This allows firmer damping performance and increased riding comfort.

Kashima Coat creates a hard, low-friction surface on the inside of the

fork outer tubes to help prevent wear abrasion and keep the sliding

surfaces smooth for a long time. The lubricating material in the coating

contributes to smoother suspension action, especially at the initial part of the stroke, and a better ride feel.

Fork settings match the frame rigidity, contribute to bump absorption performance and help maximize traction.

New Uni-Trak® Rear Suspension

New Showa shock complements the Showa fork.

With the lower shock mounting position, the shock unit was shortened 32mm but suspension stroke remains the same, so suspension performance is unaffected.

The reservoir tank is repositioned to the left side to create more space for the exhaust pipe.

Dual compression adjustability allows high speed and low-speed damping to be tuned separately.

Shock settings match the frame rigidity balance to help maximize traction.

The inside of the shock reservoir has friction reducing Kashima Coat for improved suspension action. Brakes/Tires

Oversized semi-floating 270mm petal front brake disc provides superb stopping power.

Front master cylinder provides superb initial control while contributing to overall braking performance feedback.

Rear disc diameter is 240mm to optimize performance and contribute to controllability.

Now equipped with Dunlop MX34 tires for increased cornering performance, traction and longevity.

Slim, Adjustable Ergonomics

With its highly-acclaimed slim ergonomics, the KXTM250’s redesigned bodywork offers an even smoother rider interface. New shrouds, side covers and rear fender are firmer and designed to eliminate hooking points with the rider’s boots and knees for easier movement.

New quick-release side cover can be removed without tools for easier air filter maintenance.

Now equipped with medium-compound ODI Lock-On grips for increased comfort, excellent feel, and the screw-type fastening system greatly simplifies changing grips.

The top of the fuel tank is low so the seat is flat for freedom of movement and sliding forward on the motorcycle.

Bodywork features long, smooth surfaces and a flat tank-seat line designed to facilitate rider movement and control.

ERGO-FIT® Components

Upper triple clamp provides

two mounting positions for the reversible handlebar clamps so that the handlebars can be set in one of four positions with a 35mm range of adjustment.

Equipped with 1-1/8 inch Renthal aluminum Fatbar handlebar

that helps reduce vibration and shocks transmitted to the rider. The bend helps make it easy for riders to weight the front wheel.

The footpeg brackets can be

mounted in two positions,

allowing the rider to change footpegs height by 5mm.

Factory-style Details

Green plastic number plates and air box emulate the factory racers look.

Green finish on the oil filler, flywheel nut cap and timing inspection cap plus green highlights on the

suspension adjusters contribute to factory looks.

Black wheels, triple clamps, and cylinder head covers complement Kawasaki's racing lime green color.

Lightweight magnesium clutch, generator and cylinder head covers

Optional parts available through Kawasaki dealers include front and rear sprockets, stiffer or softer fork and shock springs and graphic-free shrouds ready for custom graphics.

KX250X Exclusive Features

The nature of off-road racing differs from that of motocross/ supercross. Therefore the KX™250X has the following changes from the KX™250 motocross model.

High-performance 48mm inverted coil-spring fork and New Uni Trak rear suspension come directly from the KX250 motocross racer. But since cross country courses don’t have the big jumps of a motocross track, spring rates and damping settings are optimized for cross country racing to offer increased feedback, especially when riding on aggressive trails.

Off-road specific 18-inch rear wheel allows tire to have a larger sidewall for a smoother ride over rocks and roots, plus better resistance to pinch flats when riding in such terrain. Premium-quality Dunlop AT81 tires are designed specifically for the demands of off-road racing.

Standard side stand provides convenient parking out on the trail.

Sealed chain for added durability in mud and longer off-road events.

12-volt bullet terminal for adding off-road accessories.