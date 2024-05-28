First Look | 2025 GasGas Motocross and Cross-Country Model Range

Usually, the GasGas lineup is "one-year" behind its' KTM and Husqvarna brethren. Gaining the latest performance updates one year later in the name of their more accessible pricing. However, for 2025, that is not the case. GasGas has announced their latest lineup of motocross and cross-country models, with the latest chassis and suspension updates found on the orange and white machines. This includes a new frame, new motor mounts, swingarm, linkage, suspension settings, and more!

Per usual, there are some parts changes aboard the red machine to keep the pricing more attractive, such as cast triple clamps, Maxxis tires, a lack of electronic controls on the bars, entry-level rims, and more. On top those changes, GasGas has also added two new models to their lineup with a TC 150 and TC 300 motocross models. Learn more below.

One year on from launching an all-new generation of motocross and cross-country bikes, GASGAS is spicing things up once again with a revitalized line-up that includes two new 2-stroke models for 2025! Existing bikes across both ranges now feature revised frames, motor mounts, swingarms, suspension settings, and linkages to make sure each one is even more fun to ride! Check them out online or at your nearest GASGAS dealer from July 2024!

New and improved GASGAS dirt bikes revealed for 2025

Huge choice of models means there’s something for everyone

Check out the motocross and cross-country bikes this July at a dealer near you

We surprised our Factory Racing riders with the new bikes.

You asked for them and we've produced them. That’s right 2-stroke fans, we’ve introduced an MC 150 and an MC 300 to our motocross line-up! By expanding our range, we really do have a bike for everyone now. From beginner to pro, and every rider in between. The little MC 150 uses the foundations of our super-popular MC 125 but takes power, and more importantly, torque, to a crazy new level for such a small capacity dirt bike.

And the same can be said for the MC 300, which is based on our versatile MC 250. Offering up plenty of power, it’ll be the super useable torque curve that 2-stroke fanatics worldwide are going to love most about the MC 300! Both bikes are built using the same high-quality components you’ll find on all our motocross and cross-country models for 2025. Such as the revised frame design...

Our engineers have removed a little material around the upper shock mount as well as reducing the thickness of the frame at the front. In addition to saving 300g, what’s more important is that these revisions were made to significantly improve handling, especially when entering corners, without sacrificing any straight-line stability. New motor mounts further refine the frame’s flex characteristics with revised suspension settings introduced to complement the chassis changes and help elevate the riding experience.

A stronger air intake sleeve prevents flex to maintain maximum airflow. At the rear of each bike, the swingarm is updated to enhance the durability of the chain slider, which is made from a more hard-wearing material to boost longevity. Want more? Well, the linkage is now put together with new, lower friction SKF seals to help the WP rear shock perform just that little bit better. Plus, there’s also a smaller linkage bolt to reduce weight and to play a part in delivering the refined flex characteristics from the updated chassis.

Every cross country model features all of the revisions above in addition to being assembled with a sprinkling of components exclusive to the range. An 18” rear wheel is wrapped with a DUNLOP AT81 tire that’s paired with a DUNLOP MX33 tire on the front, there’s a handy side stand, and for the 4-strokes, there’s a new PANKL transmission with ratios developed specifically for cross country style riding.

You’ll find our motocross and cross country line-ups in dealerships from July 2024! Our awesome motocross bikes will be available worldwide while those in search of a new cross country bike can find them in North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

For everything GASGAS, head to the website to discover our new models, the latest news, and the very best dirt bike videos.

Contact your local authorized GASGAS dealer for further details on pricing and availability.

Explore imagery featuring our 2025 motocross bikes here, and our cross country models here.

Download the press kit for the motocross bikes here, and our cross country models here.

Technical Highlights – Motocross

Revised frame – Re-engineered for improved cornering while remaining stable at speed.

All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to ensure each bike handles like a dream. Map Select Switch – Our MC 125 and new MC 150 are already equipped with one, but by adding a Map Select Switch from our Technical Accessories range to any of our 4-strokes, the riding experience is taken to new levels! With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding it to our MC 250 or MC 300, you'll get the choice of two different engine maps.

Full motocross model line-up: MC 125, MC 150, MC 250, MC 300, MC 250F, MC 350F, and MC 450F

Technical Highlights – Cross country

New PANKL transmissions – Assembled with 6-speeds and ratios designed for cross country style riding.

Assembled with 6-speeds and ratios designed for cross country style riding. Revised frame – Re-engineered for improved cornering while remaining stable at speed.

Improving durability for continued performance. Wheels and tires – An 18” rear wheel is wrapped with a DUNLOP AT81 tire for maximum traction while the front wheel features a DUNLOP MX33 for razor sharp cornering.

An 18” rear wheel is wrapped with a DUNLOP AT81 tire for maximum traction while the front wheel features a DUNLOP MX33 for razor sharp cornering. WP XACT Closed Cartridge front fork - Featuring steel springs, a pressurized oil chamber, and a hydrostop to take the sting out of heavy landings. Plus, they can be easily adjusted by hand, too.

All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to ensure each bike handles like a dream. Map Select Switch – By adding a Map Select Switch from our Technical Accessories range to any of our 4-strokes, the riding experience is taken to new levels! With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding one to any of our 2-strokes, you'll get the choice of two different engine maps.

Full cross country line-up: EX 250, EX 300, EX 250F, and EX 350F