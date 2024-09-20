We recently got our hands on the 2025 KTM 350 SX-F, and I couldn't wait to put some time on it. I had the opportunity to ride the 2023 Husqvarna FC350 for a time, and it was, without a doubt, one of my favorite bike I had ever ridden. The 350 platform was perfect for me as an average vet rider with its friendly power delivery and planted chassis, so I was excited to ride the new KTM and see if it gave me the same feeling.

Initial Thoughts

I have put ten hours on the KTM 350 SX-F since picking it up in early August, and it has been a work in progress for me. I expected it to feel similar to the '23 Husqvarna that I loved. I felt instantly at one with the Husky and could make that bike do almost anything I wanted, and it was the most comfortable I've ever been on a dirt bike. The power output was ideal for my abilities, and the handling was incredibly confidence-inducing. Unfortunately, the KTM did not mirror those feelings initially.

KTM made significant frame changes for the '25 model, and it felt much more rigid than the Husky I had ridden. I've been told the frame takes approximately 10-12 hours to 'break-in,' and I will notice a huge difference once it does. The first couple of times I rode it, I struggled with the bike deflecting off every bump or rut, and the front would want to tuck every time I leaned into a corner. I crashed more times in the first three rides than I had in months previous on another bike. I was frustrated, to say the least.

On the other hand, the engine was just as I remember, so I just had to find a setting that I was comfortable with. I've taken the bike to a few tracks in East Texas with different types of dirt and even to Thunder Valley MX in Lakewood, Colorado, at about 6,500' of elevation, to assess what I like and don't like about it.

Suspension

Once again, The KTM SX-F is fitted with the WP XACT 48mm air fork, which many believe contributes to some of the handling issues I was experiencing. I personally had no problems with the XACT fork on the Husky and believed I could get the bike where I wanted it. I tried a few different fork heights and sag settings to stabilize it, and I settled on raising the forks to 5mm and a rear sag of 95mm. I want to note that suspension set-up is not my forte, and it took advice from a few sources to get to these settings, but once I found it, the bike settled down, and I wasn't scared to start pushing it.

The fork height and sag settings fixed much of the handling issues, and I felt it had more straight-line stability. At first, I struggled to make it turn the way I liked. I couldn't easily lay the bike over and have it track through the turn. It wanted to stand up or push towards the outside of the corner. Some of that was probably just learning the bike and getting used to it. Every time I rode it, it felt a little better.

As mentioned, the WP XACT air forks aren't a favorite of many riders, but I don't have any complaints other than having to check air pressure before each ride. Let's be honest: it takes less than five minutes, and we're getting to ride dirt bikes, so I'm not sure it's worth complaining about. KTM recommends setting the air pressure at 10.4 bar, which I have increased to 10.6 bar for a little more hold-up.

On the track, the WP suspension, front and rear, works well for my abilities. It soaks up the big jumps nicely, which is the easy part. The suspension feels plush and stable when the track gets rough and choppy. Early on, I found the bike kicking when going through rollers or large braking bumps, so I slowed down the rebound on the rear shock and am quite happy with the settings now.

I generally do three to four 15-20-minute motos when I'm riding, and I rarely recheck air pressure because I don't notice the suspension fading or changing. Once it's set in the morning, I'm good all day. At some point, I will try a spring conversion kit on the forks and do a comparison, but I don't feel it's a must. I'm confident enough in the suspension that I could leave it stock and be happy riding this bike.

Engine

This bike should primarily be highlighted by its power. The KTM 350 engine delivers impressive power down low and can easily pull you out of tight turns with its quick throttle response and low-end grunt. If you need to overcome an obstacle coming out of a corner, its capabilities will surprise you.

The 350 is no slouch in the mid to top portions of the power band, either. It pulls hard in long straights and doesn't really ever fall off. In the high RPM range, it's quite impressive. Again, it's important to remember that my ability level is that of an average vet, so if you're an 'A' rider and using everything a 450 has, the 350 may feel lacking, but I haven't had a situation where the 350 didn't have the power I needed. To be fair, I certainly felt it at Thunder Valley and the higher elevation, but I still had plenty of power to have fun and do the obstacles.

It comes with two maps installed that can easily be selected with the push of a button. The mellow map is ideal in hard, slick conditions where traction is difficult to find or when riding some single track in the woods. It softens the hit at lower RPM and is smoother as you roll the throttle on. I mostly chose the aggressive map when riding moto because I wanted the snappier power delivery in the softer track conditions. In one word, the engine is a delight.

Other Highlights

The '25 KTM 350 SX-F also offers the Connectivity Unit Off-road option. This option works in conjunction with the KTM Connect app and allows for several custom adjustments to the engine characteristics and much more. I have not used this option, but we wanted to ensure you know it's available as an add-on and can be purchased at any authorized KTM dealer.

The Brembo hydraulic clutch system is another key feature of the bike that I really liked. I have come to enjoy a good hydro clutch, and this one was very consistent once it warmed up. I found myself stalling the bike a few times the first time I rode it until I realized it needed to warm up a bit, but after that, it was great. It has a smooth release and hasn't faded on me during long motos. Brembo also supplies the braking system, and it is pretty good. I don't feel the braking system is as good as on the Yamaha 450 I'd been on previously, but I am not ready to complain about them.

Quick Start and Traction Control are two features that KTM has been known for with its bikes for a few years, and both are available on this one. I don't really use either of them, but if you've enjoyed them in the past, you'll be happy to know they are still standard.

Disappointments

There are many things about this bike I love, but there are a few I do not, and those need to be touched on. The first is the plastic, specifically the hardware used to mount the plastic. I have needed to remove plastic for different reasons and am unnecessarily frustrated with the process. It takes at least four different tools to remove the plastic, including T20, T30, and T45 torq bits (some have 8mm heads on them. Some do not.) and a 6mm socket. To take off the side panels, you first have to remove the rear fender, which means you also have to remove the seat because there is a hidden T20 screw tucked up inside the fender. The point is, it is a little much when you're used to working on Japanese bikes, and you might ask yourself why they couldn't make it more user-friendly.

Another negative I have found is that one single spoke next to the bead lock on the rear wheel comes loose constantly. Apparently, this is a known issue, and it happened on the '23 Husky I rode. You will need to check that often because I've had it come loose after a single twenty-minute moto.

I don't care for the lock-on grips that come stock on this bike because they feel hard and bulky. They aren't the worst grip I've ever used, but I will change them out shortly. Lastly, I don't like the seat. Mainly, it's the seat cover, which is too slick for my liking. It just didn't have enough grip, and I was sliding around a lot. I may also replace the seat foam with a taller, firmer foam because the stock one isn't great.

In Conclusion

If you are a vet rider who wants to spin laps, go fast, and have fun with your friends, but a 450 seems intimidating, and a 250 is a lot of work to ride, the 350 platform is for you. Overall, I love the 350 because it is incredibly fun to ride, and I feel safer and more confident. I don't think you can be disappointed in the performance of this bike unless you are an elite rider wanting more power. At the same time, I'd be willing to bet if you put Chase Sexton or Aaron Plessinger on this bike, they would love it. They may not tell you they can win a pro-national on it, but they would have a blast.

You can ride the KTM 350 longer, with less physical exhaustion and arm pump, because it feels lighter and you aren't holding on for dear life due to too much power. The 350 is an ideal package for almost any ability level if you want to ride or race a dirt bike. It does everything I could want well and would be at the top of my list if I bought a bike.