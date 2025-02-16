Why was the 250SX East main event in Detroit, Michigan, restarted with only seven seconds left on the clock? This was the question on everyone's mind as the sixth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross unfolded on February 15, leaving fans around the world searching for answers.

Although unavailable for an on-record interview, the AMA's Director of Racing Mike Pelletier travelled into the bowel of Ford Field to explicate the decision to restart the 250SX East main event. Pelletier, who has been rather proactive in his approach to the role, left no stone unturned in his methodical approach to a situation that prompted outrage from some active athletes.

Before 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the rulebook stated that a classification would be deemed final if said race had passed 90% of its allotted time. This means that, had the previous rule still been in place, Detroit's main event would not have been restarted and Max Anstie would have been declared the winner with full championship points.

However, the 2024/2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross rulebook declares that a staggered restart will be in place as long as three laps have been completed by the race leader and the time has not expired. When the red flag was waved in Detroit, seven seconds remained on the clock and so a staggered restart was activated. Had the red flag been waved seven seconds later, the classification would have been final.

"When a race is stopped after the leader completes three (3) laps but prior to time expiring on the race clock, the following procedures will apply: The race will be restarted as soon as possible from a staggered standing start in the starting area."

To be clear, the rulebook was followed without flaw in Detroit. Confusion, however, stemmed from the fact that the previous rule was broadcast on television just last week. This was, in fact, an error from the production team and not a result of unclear communication from the AMA. Effectively, the television graphic had not been updated since the new rule was implemented prior to 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

What prompted the decision to remove the 90% rule, one that all in off-road sport were well-versed in? Pelletier, again to his credit, explained that the 90% rule could be considered unclear and was removed in an effort to eliminate grey area from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross rulebook. The new rule, seen in action in Detroit, ensures that there can be no debate about the following course of action.

Additional confusion came from the fact that three race laps occurred after the restart. This appeared erroneous, seeing as just seven seconds remained on the race clock, but the rulebook was followed explicitly once again, as it states that three laps must be run after a restart. No matter how much time remains, a minimum of three laps must be run once the race has relaunched.

"In all cases, the remaining race distance following a restart will be at least three (3) laps."

It was Max Anstie who lost out in this situation; he led comfortably prior to the restart and saw his advantage at the head of the field banished. Anstie did, however, hold on for second place and extend his championship lead to nine points over Levi Kitchen, who took advantage to win Detroit's 250SX East main event.