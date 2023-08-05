Eli Tomac has spoken out about the unfortunate injury that he suffered back at Saturday's penultimate round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season in Denver, Colorado. This is an in-depth update that contains titbits about his future, how that injury occurred and more. There is a lot to unpack. The biggest point to walk away with is that no decision has been made about his future. Tomac won't race again in 2023, of course, but 2024 Monster Energy Supercross is still an option at this point. Anyway, over to the rider who will end as the 450SX runner-up…

"I just want to give you all an update on what's going on right now. Sunday, I was able to get my Achilles all tuned up and fixed at The Vail Steadman Clinic. I was very thankful to get in there right away and get this thing on the road to recovery. I am basically at a loss for words right now over what happened and how it happened. In my mind, it was just a freak deal and a racing situation. I look back… I barely overjumped that tabletop and was just standing up into that ramp. I guess the high-g load took a little too much for my achilles there? I don't know. I honestly just put it as a freak deal. I have over-jumped into plenty of other jumps just as hard, if not harder, and have been totally fine before. I guess this stuff happens in racing.

"It is very unfortunate to lose it this way, but myself and the Star Racing Yamaha team have so much to hold our heads high with. Looking back to 2022 [where we won] winning supercross, motocross and the Motocross of Nations... That whole season was truly unforgettable and it is so special what we have done together in these two years. Developing two motorcycles, with a lot of doubt against the motorcycle in the beginning, and we made it work. It has truly been so fun and such a fun journey along the way with this team and everyone involved. There are so many people behind the scenes who are not on the camera and do not get credit. Once again, there is so much to hold our heads high with. Even though this season ended the way it did, the beginning of the season was awesome. Getting seven wins up until this point… It was a great season up until Saturday night. I guess that is just racing. That is the update.

"One thing is for sure: I am not going to make any decisions on my future. That will come maybe a month or two down the road on whether or not I go racing again. We are just going to focus on getting healthy. I just want to say thank you to all of those fans who show up to the races and support us. It has been a great ride."