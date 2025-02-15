Welcome back, round five is done and dusted. Now let's get into some tips and the prizes for round six.

PRO FANTASY!

Before we jump into prizes and tips for Detroit, keep an eye out for Pro Fantasy Beta. We kicked this off last week and it's running again this week for Detroit. Available to all users who played Vital MX Fantasy in 2024 and are within these 22 states: Full map here.

You can take your team manager skills to the next level and play against other teams for cash prizes! On the manage team page, scroll down to see the pool options for this week's Pro Fantasy round. Good luck!

This Week's Prizes

Yes, this will be a recurring announcement each week, because this year we've opted to rotate our weekly prizes and with that, we've got some real bangers lined up throughout the season. This list will change a lot round-to-round, and this week's prizes for the global league will be as follows.

1st Place: Race Tech Revavle Certificate

2nd Place: Leatt Jersey and Gloves

3rd Place: Dunlop Moto Front and Rear Tire

4th Place: Mika Metals Bars and Grip Combo

5th Place: Thor MX Hoodie and Hat

Before we jump into the tips though, if you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

Four Winners, Make it Five?

Over the opening five races, we've had four winners in the 450 class. Now add in the fact that two of those four are out injured, it's very likely that riders like Roczen, Webb, and Anderson will take their first overall wins of the season very soon. Keep an eye out to get that 25 points when one of these guys steps up.

East Region is Still an Unknown

East Region didn't start out like we expected in Tampa, with some of the top riders failing to really show their best. With that, pricing is a bit all over the place in that class for Detroit. Time to make the best of the mess and score big!

Don't be Afraid to Make Changes

With all the ups and downs of the opening three rounds, keep an eye on your team as the day progresses. Don't be afraid to make changes before the night show, but also don't over-react.

Highest Pick Trends

If you upgrade your account for $10 for the season, you can see rider pick trends live and make changes to zig when others zag.

Good luck team managers!