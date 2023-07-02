Dean Wilson Talks Houston | Vital MX Interview

Dean Wilson of the Fire Power Honda squad has had a consistent start to 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, but the results are not quite where he would want them to be. There has been obvious progress each week though; he reflects on that in this Vital MX interview from the NRG Stadium in Houston. '15' comments on advancements that he has made with his bike set-up, as well as what he needs to do in order to be stronger. Remember that this interview, which is presented by DeCal Works, was first posted in audio form.

Vital MX: A similar result to the first three rounds, but I feel like the riding was a step forward. You looked better. I feel like you are making progress, but it is not showing in the results as quickly as you would like.

Dean Wilson: Yeah, I am making progress. Very slowly! Tenth in the second qualifier was good – we were very, very close in times. I think that I was three or four tenths off fifth or sixth, so the speed has gotten better. I was P12 in the main event, which is one position better. We have got improvements! I can be in that top ten and that is where I want to be. I could see them – they were in my sight – so I just need to clean up a few things. It was not the best night, overall, but it was not the worst. It was alright!

Is this the happiest that you have been? Are you leaving here with a bit of a smile?

Well, Mervyn Anstie gave me a big talk. I have got to be more positive. Positive, positive. Hey, no negatives. I would usually be pretty pissed, like Phil Nicoletti, but I am trying this path of gratitude and positivity.

Well, all of my questions out of the window.

I really am though! I am trying to not get down, move on and press forward. It is a gnarly class and my starts sucked. Oh, sh*t. That was not positive, was it? The starts are going to be better though. It will be good. Tampa is next weekend and I get to sleep in my own bed the night before, which will be cool.

What have you done to the bike since we last spoke in San Diego? You said that you were going to detune it, so did you do that? What else have you done?

I did do that. I just ended up changing the gearing – I did not have to detune the bike. I have done a lot of suspension testing. I am just trying to get comfortable and be loose whilst I am riding. If you are loose, then you are relaxed and your arms are going to be fine. I am still kind of getting the hang of the Honda, to be fair, but we will get there. I am just not there yet.

Is it tough for you, as the only 450F rider under that tent? Max [Anstie] is using Factory Connection and you are not, so you have not got anyone to share notes with or lean on. Is that tough?

It is not too bad. The settings are a lot different! On the Husqvarna for the last six years, I had 52mm forks. I feel like I am always on the soft side, but then I go stiffer and feel good during the week. Everything is so much bigger and peakier in the race though. I did that quad once in the main and I lost a lot of time, so that was not too good.

One question that I do not think that anyone has asked you: What is one thing that you prefer on the Honda, in comparison to the Husqvarna, and vice versa?

I like the flex on the Honda – I feel pretty good in the whoops again. Getting that feel back. Husqvarna? Damn, I don't know. It is a big change, going from an Austrian bike to a Japanese one, but I was really struggling with the whoops last year. The Honda is better in the whoops.