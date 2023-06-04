Darian Sanayei on MX2 Adaption | Vital MX Interview

Darian Sanayei never stood on the podium in the FIM Motocross World Championship, but he had the speed and potential to do exactly that. Sanayei was one of the few American stars to become a success story in the Grand Prix series and, bearing that in mind, now seemed like an apt time to pick his brain for information on how hard it is to adapt to the unique series. Jack Chambers is about to embark on a similar journey, with the same Big Van World MTX Kawasaki team that Sanayei was on, so all of this information is extremely relevant and a peek at the challenges that Chambers will face.

Vital MX: You went through the adaption to the FIM Motocross World Championship and succeeded. What is one bit of advice that you would give to someone attempting to follow in your footsteps?

Darian Sanayei: I would say to remember everything that you do in the United States, even though it is different, and apply some of those things. There are some things that you can bring over and those are good, like training. You have to adapt as well though. If you are going onto a new team with a trainer, then you need to adapt to what they are doing. The tracks are so different but you cannot change too much. I think that when I first went over, I was kind of trying to change too much. I was really trying to change my riding style and those things will come, but you need to know what you are already good at and focus on that. It is just a completely different thing. You have different tracks and a bunch of different stuff. It is hard to give one bit of advice.

J.P. Acevedo

You say that you tried to change your style. Do you think that you overthought the situation and would have been better off going with the flow?

Yeah, for sure. I am a thinker. That helped me, in some ways, but also hurt me. A lot of riders just shut their brain off and try to go wide open, but I was never like that. I always tried to outsmart the situation, like figure out lines and techniques to be better than someone else rather than putting myself in a risky situation by holding it wide open. I was overthinking it and trying to adapt too much, with things like suspension. I was changing the suspension completely – I should have just made gradual changes. I was like, "I will just run whatever they run here and get used to it." It was almost too big of a change though.

How long do you actually think it took you to get comfortable and do things correctly? Was it more than a full season?

I went to EMX250 when I first went over. I think that was a good step for me, because it would have been really hard to go to MX2. I think that if you go straight to MX2 and do not get good results then you kind of forget who you are. I went into EMX250 and was actually upset about it, because I felt that was below me a little bit. I was getting over an injury, so I went over to do EMX250 with the Bud Racing Kawasaki team and it was hard. I went to a French Championship race and won the first moto, then I went into EMX250 at Valkenswaard.

I went like 7-12 and was like, "What the heck?" I was expecting to win in my head. I did not know any of the racers or who I was going up against. I was just out there. Once you get to know your competition, then you know where you slot in. It was just that learning curve. It took a solid four to five months of being over there before I started to feel a bit confident. That was right before I won my first EMX race – I went 1-1 at the French Grand Prix. I think that was midway through the season. I started feeling confident in myself and program just before that.

Everyone likes to talk about how riders from the USA will have to get used to the sand, which is a big thing. Tracks like Pietramurata, which are real hard pack, can be even harder to get used to though.

Yeah, just because of the fact that everyone runs air in their tires in the USA. Everyone runs mousse in MXGP and that in itself is different, let alone suspension settings and everything else. They are all little changes that you do not really think about. Some riders are really good at adapting to those things and some are not. The hard-pack tracks were the hardest thing for me. What helped was the fact that I lived in France and the super hard, rocky tracks were the only ones that I could ride. I remember that there was a kid on an 85cc – I think it was David Braceras – and he barely spoke any English. I was on a 250F and he was faster than me on his 85cc at this hard-pack track that we went to. I was like, "Oh my gosh!"

J.P. Acevedo

I did not have anyone else with me. I had a trainer, Thierry, who was French and I barely knew him. I did not know the kid and he was faster than me. I was like, "What have I done? This is a big mistake. I do not know if I am going to get used to tracks like this. How do I ride on something like this?" The ground was so hard and full of rocks. I slowly started learning it and, even now, I have not raced for a couple of years but I could go back to that track and ride it really good. I just got the feeling down. It took me a long time, like five months.

I feel like people presume that it is easier for an American to go to an English team, because of the language and stuff like that. Do you think that it helped you going to Bud first? You were all in at that point.

Yeah, it probably did help. It was more of a learning curve, especially with the language and trying to talk to the mechanics. I did not have any friendly conversations with anyone, because they did not speak good English. The team owner did. It was a harder learning curve, but helped me. I had to go all in.

What advice would you give to someone who is going to Steve Dixon's team? That is the official "go with the flow" team.

Yeah, you definitely have to go with the flow. I am not sure if Jack Chambers has gone to Europe before, but most Americans do not go to a different country. Most people do not travel. They travel between the states and not outside of that, unless they go to Mexico or Canada. Europe is just a different story and there is that aspect of it. It is a big change and hard to adapt, but you cannot make those things that big a deal. You just have to say, "Whatever." You just have to go with the flow, when it comes to food and stuff like that, and focus on getting as much practice in as possible on those tracks. English tracks are a little bit easier than Pietramurata or the Italian ones. I would say that England is more in between, so it is an easier change. The races are then a different story though.