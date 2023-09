Triumph brought their TF250X out in public during intermission at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum round of the SuperMotocross Championship. We were able to get close to the bike in staging and got a few in-action photos to look over. Enjoy.

The bikes were under loose covers up until it was go time. Michael Lindsay

Jeff Stanton's bike had more of a production graphics scheme. Michael Lindsay

While Carmichael's bike featured some of his personal sponsors... Michael Lindsay

Will this be the production look? Michael Lindsay

Air intake and cut out engine mounts. Michael Lindsay

Split triple clamps, aluminum center spine frame. Michael Lindsay

Stock exhaust can. Michael Lindsay

It looks like the bike is officially called the TF250X. Michael Lindsay

A wider look. Michael Lindsay

KYB forks, Brembo brakes. Michael Lindsay

LC (launch control), QS (quick shifter), TC (traction control), and M (map mode switch). Michael Lindsay

Ricky's bike had ODI bars and grips. Michael Lindsay

Ricky and Jeff rolling out. Michael Lindsay

The bike in action. Check out the swingarm profile and the exhaust header chamber. Michael Lindsay

Tighter view of the engine. Michael Lindsay

Rear shock tower is "windowed". Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

Stanton's bike had Pirellis. Michael Lindsay