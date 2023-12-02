Chase Sexton Talks 2023 Tampa | Vital MX Interview

Chase Sexton rarely misses, it would seem. '23' is consistently the quickest rider in all sessions, yet the tally of race wins does not quite reflect that. Tampa was another solid adventure for the Honda HRC athlete, as he showed more of his raw ability, but a mistake stood between him and the top step of the podium. Heck, Sexton would have the series lead if it was not for that! Did that one hiccup occupy his mindset in the hours after the checkers waved? We ventured over to the 'red' truck to find out and fetched this exclusive Vital MX interview. This chat was first posted as a post-race podcast and was made possible, thanks to DeCal Works.

Vital MX: Great day, again. Great days are kind of your speciality. You almost got the main event win, but that one mistake bit you. I guess that it is hard to not be bummed, but you have got to focus on the positives. The positive here is that it was another amazing day!

Chase Sexton: Yeah, definitely. I was the fastest qualifier and I won the heat, then I was second in the main event. I was close to a win, which would have been very nice. I wanted that perfect day! It was not meant to be. We are onto Oakland. We made up some points on Eli [Tomac] tonight, which is good. Cooper [Webb] is back in the battle and he was always close, but now it is back to a… Not a three-rider battle, but it seems that way. Overall, my riding is just awesome. I feel really good on the bike. I have got to limit those big mistakes, really, as I did not make any mistakes all main event, aside from the lappers. I had that one mistake in the whoops and I heard that Cooper had one prior to that. The track is gnarly in the 450SX race! I went and looked at the whoops after the podium. I probably should have moved lines – hindsight is 20/20. I probably should have moved lines, as the middle was getting pretty beat up. We will move on. We learned something and we are going in the right direction.

Is there anything that you can put that crash down to? I don't feel like it was bike set-up or you, it was just that the line was beat.

Yeah, I mean… I feel like a lot of my crashes are weird. That was not a weird one – it was just the way that the line was through there. It was not so much that I did anything different. I did the same thing that I did lap after lap; I caught an edge and it threw me sideways. I am obviously bummed that I went down, but I cannot be mad at my riding. My riding has been really good and positive. We will keep the ball rolling and try to click off some of these wins.

Qualifying was amazing and so was the heat, but maybe the most impressive thing was that Cooper would close on you and then you would immediately respond. You responded to him three or four times before you fell, so that is another confidence booster.

Yeah, the pieces are starting to come together. I feel like I learn something with every race. To be able to race Cooper tonight, it was like a chess match a little bit. To be able to get away again, after he closed up… Not get away, but to get to a point where it was a comfortable gap was good. That is something that I have needed to work on. There is no better time to work on it than in the main event! That was good. I am always learning. People are trying to get down on the mistakes and it is tough, but I am always going to put my best foot forward and give it everything that I have. That is what I did tonight.

You say that people get down on the mistakes, but do you? Honestly, did you finish the main and beat yourself up?

Yeah. I am definitely bummed about what happened, but it is over and I can only change the future. You cannot change the past and you can only fix the future – that is my mindset now. We have twelve races or however many left and a lot of opportunities to win.

Octopi Media

Last question. Speaking of the future, what is it that you want to fix or work on moving forward? The bike is clearly working well and your speed is amazing. Again, I am not sure that there is much that you can do to fix those mistakes. What is it that you actually need to work on to get better out there?

Just more of trying to ride beat-up tracks during the week. I went and rode a beat-up track on Thursday and was kind of struggling, honestly, so that is something that I need to get better at. That is how the main events are, so I need to start riding more and more of those. That is my main thing. It is not fun riding a beat-up track every day, but if that is what is going to make us better than it is what we need to do.

One more quick thing. You gave your season a 6.5/10 on press day at Anaheim 2, then 7.5 after that race. What rating would you give yourself after five rounds?

We are probably at like a seven.

Oh, we have gone down.

We have not won since then! Seven or seven and a half. It has not been stellar, but it has been good. We are right where we want to be. I would have obviously liked to have won every race so far and be twenty-five points ahead, but we are right where we need to be to make it happen. I am not going to waste this opportunity. We are going to keep working and come out swinging for Oakland.