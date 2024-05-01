Chase Sexton Previews Anaheim 1 | Transcript

Intrigue has surrounded Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton for much of the off-season, as those who reach for low-hanging fruit attempted to justify the fact that his leap into 'orange' was incorrect. The proof will be in the pudding, however, and that dessert will be available for all to see in less than twenty-four hours. Prior to his Monster Energy Supercross title defense, Sexton spoke to Lewis Phillips about his busy winter period and what lies ahead.

What is apparent from said chat is the fact that Sexton refuses to toe the line and is happy to provide fans with what can only be described as a realistic version of events. '1' is happy to admit that the past weeks have been difficult and even places a lot of the blame on his own decisions – the fact that he is so open about that should fill readers with optimism as Anaheim 1 beckons. A rider who is so open about struggles is almost certainly one who is confident that said struggles are in the rear-view mirror.

Vital MX: The last time that we spoke was in California at the start of December, so what has changed in the last four weeks?

Chase Sexton: A lot has changed! I saw you when I was still in California. I'm not going to lie – we had a few struggles in Florida and then I came back out to California. We kind of got back to where I needed it to be. I am ready to go. I am excited to get a new test, with a new bike, and to see how I do out there. I am excited to go racing. It has been a… It feels like a short off-season, but also a long off-season. I look back and Los Angeles feels like it was forever ago. I feel like I have changed a lot since then too. It also feels like it went by really fast. I don't know – it's really weird. Like I said, I'm looking forward to going racing. Anaheim 1 is always fun. It should have some good dirt. It got some rain and it should be somewhat soft, which will suit me. We will see tomorrow.

When you went back to Florida, I guess that was the first time that you did motos on the KTM on soft dirt. That was where you learned some things that you had not encountered beforehand.

Yeah, for sure. I think that part of it was my fault. Setting the bike up, I may have gone the wrong direction. I also think that the team learning about me… Going back to Florida, I really needed that. I feel like we would have never seen the flaws that I felt came out [had we stayed] in California. We have now got those out of the way. We went directions that I do not feel like they have gone before with different riders and got out of the box a little bit. We tried some new stuff. I am looking forward to it, like I said, but also the fact that this is my first race with the team. It is a new beginning, so let's start this off with a bang.

Is the stuff that you learnt on the east coast even relevant to a hard-pack race on the west coast?

Yeah, for sure. I think that this track is going to be somewhat soft – it will have good moisture. Honestly, it could be in really good condition. It is not super soft, but it also has that moisture and tackiness that could make a great racetrack. We will get the ship off the dock! Let's get this thing sailing. I am ready to go.

Being honest then, it sounds like the last month was busy.

Very busy [laughs].

Was there a time where you panicked a little bit?

Oh, there is always a… Not panic. A sense of, "We have got to get this stuff together." I think that it has been cool. Working with these guys, they have lacked no effort. They have tried everything. We have gone in the wrong direction and now we are going back in the right direction. The bike was not perfect for a while, but the team never stopped working and always gave it their best effort. That is something that I can always be confident in and thankful for. They always put their best foot forward and I always will as the rider. It has been cool so far. It is interesting for tomorrow. I have been having good days on the bike these last couple of weeks at least. I am ready to show off the new KTM tomorrow.