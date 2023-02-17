Chance Hymas Talks Supercross Debut | Vital MX Interview

Honda HRC's Chance Hymas has not stolen the same headlines that fellow rookie, Haiden Deegan, has in two rounds of 250SX East competition that have been run, but he has been solid and deserves so much more credit for what he has done. Hymas has acquired a brace of eighths, across main events in Texas and Florida, and shown flashes of speed in time practice. There may not be much time to improve on his results, as if the 'red' plan is not altered then he will move his attention to Pro Motocross after two more supercross races. Is that he wants? That was discussed on this week's episode of the 'Moto X Pod' show and the transcript of said interview is just below. The interview was led by Michael Lindsay, Jamie Guida and Scotty Thompson.

Vital MX: You had a lot of success in Supercross Futures last year. How much did that benefit you heading into your professional debut?

Chance Hymas: I mean, the tracks get a lot smaller with tough blocks and racing in a stadium with people. It's a whole different thing and you cannot replicate a race scenario, so it just made that jump to racing professional supercross easier for me. When I lined up for my first race, it was like I had already been in that same scenario in a way. In that case, it made it a little bit easier for me. I feel like other than people who have done Futures, they would say the same thing. Obviously, with where you are on the schedule, you have scheduled qualifying sessions, and then you race on a schedule that also helps you plan out your day.

Octopi Media

Yeah, I think the schedule during the day is a big part of it. You're used to going to amateur nationals. You race Monday and then you race on Thursday or whatever. To come from that into supercross at the professional level with all of the demands, media, team meetings, watching of video etc... It can be really overwhelming.

Yeah, it definitely can be. Even though I had that little bit of experience, it's still overwhelming. You are in Houston in a packed stadium with a bunch of people and we are right after opening ceremonies, the first race of the night. Everybody is there and watching it. It's a lot to take in, especially where I'm 17 years old. I've never quite experienced something like that before. It definitely helped taper off the nerves. I mean, the nerves are obviously still there. Like I said earlier though, I feel like I've been in that same scenario. It just made it not as nerve wracking.

I assume that, as a rookie, you want to be solid and get good results, rather than coming and just blowing the doors off everybody. How do you prevent yourself from riding over your head and sticking to the plan?

Chance: It is definitely hard. Especially for me where I do not have a lot of supercross experience. I have a year under my belt and I have one full off-season now. With supercross, it is so intense in its own ways that you can easily ride over your head. Sometimes pushing hard is not the way to go. Over time, you mentally have to train your brain to be able to make that switch. If you do not need to push then you do not need to push, you know?

With your own expectations, do you feel you have met them so far over the opening two rounds? Personally, when you roll off the track, are you pretty satisfied with how you have been doing? I know everybody always wants more, but would you say that you are ticking the boxes for yourself at this point?

I only had a couple of goals coming in. I just wanted to get a good start, run up front for however long I could and then not crash or have any big mistakes. In Houston, I feel like I accomplished that. My daytime program was better in Tampa. I qualified three positions better – I qualified fifth. I crashed a couple of times in the sand. I feel like that one got a bit of everybody. It's not really a pass but, I mean, that kind of just is what it is. I did not really get a good start in the main and I kind of struggled. I would have finished ninth if [Jordon] Smith's bike didn’t blow up, but I wasn't really pumped with the scenario that I put myself in. I didn't feel like I rode very well in the main even though I finished eighth, which was what I got in Houston. I was a little bit bummed at the end of it, because I knew I could have had more based on what I had and what I did in qualifying.

Octopi Media

Your schedule was announced as the first four rounds. Are you still on that plan and, if so, how do you feel about it? Would you like to keep going?

Yeah, I don't know. It is a tough thing for me. I'm not really in a position where I can decide but I feel like, if I had the option, I'd like to keep going just to keep getting experience. Part of me wants to not do the whole series and get ready for outdoors, so I can be competitive, but part of me wants to keep riding supercross to keep getting the experience, because I feel like it will benefit me a lot for next year. That way I feel like I could be close to the top next year. Right now, where I'm at in that eighth place bubble, I could be closer to that top five consistently. I just feel like if I keep doing these and getting experience, it would help me next year. Maybe being done after Daytona, getting ready for outdoors and just making bigger gains would also benefit me with building strength? I don't know. The plan is to go to Daytona and then we are going to reevaluate after that.

If you did a partial supercross season, would you look at next year as your rookie season and adjust your personal goals accordingly? Similarly, would doing a full season now mean that you would expect more of yourself next season?

Even though I only did one race, I was expecting more out of myself. The way that the class is right now… It is pretty stacked. There are a bunch of people who can go really fast for a long time. I expect more out of myself. I feel like everyone does! I cannot rush it. I don't want to make any dumb mistakes. The worst thing I could be doing is not riding right now. Even if I am not getting the results that I am wanting, at least I am out there learning versus getting a couple of good results, crashing and not being able to race.

You mentioned being a little bummed with a couple of things. I am always intrigued when someone is so young and has to deal with the pressure of what is expected out of a professional athlete. How do you overcome being bummed? That can linger in your mind.

I have a good group of people around me, especially as I train with Hunter [Lawrence] and Jett [Lawrence]. They are really good with me. I almost get the little-brother syndrome from those guys. I mean, it is definitely tough when I feel like I am pretty good. I am close to them on the practice track some days and then Hunter lapped me in Tampa. It is tough in the race scenario! Those guys were both there after that race and really good with me, just making sure that I did not get down on myself. They were like, "It is literally your second race. You are going to be just fine." I feel like I have surrounded myself with a good group of people and they have my best interests [as a priority]. What happened in Tampa happened in Tampa – you cannot change it. You may as well start working towards the next round.

You line up against guys who are 'superstars' and it would be easy to overthink the fact that you are lined up against Hunter Lawrence. I would assume that now, after working with those guys, you do not feel like that.

Yeah. I remember watching Jordon Smith race the Monster Energy Cup on a 250F when I was a little kid. I do not think about it all, but then sometimes I realize that I am racing guys who I used to watch when I was growing up. You can hardly think of it that way – it is almost like a mental block. Ever since I got to the end of my amateur career and started to make this transition, it switched for me and mentally I was trying to picture myself up there. Even being with Jett and Hunter, everyone knows where they came from and their story. Hunter has had his struggles over the years too. I have gone from being outside of their circle, as a fan, and now they have brought me in and they are almost like my second family. You get the fan experience and then the real behind the scenes look. It changes a lot of things. I would say that, if anyone gets in that same scenario, you will have a different perspective on everything.

Octopi Media

Let's talk about your route to this point. HRC really wanted you and stepped away from their plan to make this happen – the 250F program was meant for the Lawrence brothers. You followed those two into HRC and one would think that there would be pressure, but it really seems like the people in your corner have helped to keep things in perspective and granted you the time to grow.

Right! You have seen so many rookies who have rushed and look at them now. They [HRC] do not want that to happen to me. The Lawrence brothers want the best for me and they are the two best guys in the class. They want me to follow in their steps. It is not just for me – it is a whole team thing. They want Honda to be the best brand and our compound to be the winning one. There are battles within battles. It is pretty cool. "Go and do your thing" is what the team has said this year. I feel like everyone has been really good with me. Even my family and sponsors, they are one hundred percent backing me no matter how I do. They are always backing me and there to help me succeed.

Lucas Mirtl is in your corner and ready to battle for you too. I think that he is a good guy to have in your corner – we have seen what he has done with the brothers and Jo [Shimoda]. He knows how to get you the best opportunities.

Lucas is the whole reason that I have an HRC ride now. If it was not for him speaking on my behalf, then I would not be on Honda right now. He is the agent for Jett and Hunter – I did not have one at the start of 2021, but signed my contract in the October of that year. He was always checking in on me, even though we were not working together, and said, "Whenever the time comes, I am interested in working with you guys." It got to the point where we were like, "If you can get us a Honda deal then we will sign with you." Lucas did his thing and got us the opportunity – he has been nothing but good to me.

Speaking of guys and mentors who you have in your corner, what is something that Jake Weimer has done or said that has really resonated with you?

There is not one thing or another. I have been around Jake for a long time now – he moved back to Idaho in 2018 or 2019, I think, and that was when I jumped to big bikes. He was there for most of it. He started working with me a bunch in my last couple of years at Kawasaki. I got to know Jake well and we went to races together in my last year as an amateur – he would even come to California and Nevada with me. I would go and train with him during the week, so our relationship grew and he is not just a trainer. I see him as one of my best friends. There is nothing in particular that stands out, back to the question, but we have a really good relationship. Even though we do not work together anymore, he flew out to Houston to watch my first race. He was there for a lot of it and it is Idaho pride! There are not many of us who came from Idaho to where we are now. He wants to help me be better than he was.