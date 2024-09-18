Since Team Honda HRC's Chance Hymas re-aggrivated an existing knee injury in the first round of the 2024 AMA SuperMotocross World Championship, there has been speculation about if Hymas would need to sit out. If so, who would replace the HRC rider? The AMA has just rleased news that yes, Hymas will sit out the event and they have announced his replacement in the MX2 class...and it's Cooper Webb. Yes, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has been chosen to race MX2 aboard a YZ250F, alongside Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton aboard KTM 450SX-Fs. Watch more in their social media video and read the press release.

Webb Joins Team USA for 2024 MXoN

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb to represent the U.S. and compete for top honors at this year’s Motocross of Nations

MARIETTA, Ga. – September 18, 2024 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce that Cooper Webb will join Team USA and race the MX2 class aboard the YZ250F at the 2024 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations. The team and the five-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion are proud to represent the U.S. at the event with a rich history, which will be held this year at the Matterley Basin Circuit in Winchester, U.K. on October 4-6.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“It is exciting that Cooper Webb will be representing the USA and Yamaha Racing at the Motocross of Nations this year aboard our YZ250F. Cooper has raced MXoN before, and his experience will be very beneficial to Team USA.”

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re excited to race the Motocross of Nations again and represent the USA. It’s also great to have Coop ride one of our 250’s again. It’s been a while, but he was able to get some laps in and looked good. We’ll get straight back to work after the SMX finale this weekend and are looking to bring home another championship.”

Cooper Webb – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m so excited to be headed to MXON. It’s a fire drill situation and decision, but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. I was asked to ride a 250, so I spun some laps on Haiden’s bike and remembered how good the YZ250F is. I haven’t raced one since 2016, but I felt right at home with the few laps that I did. I will be all in on 250 prep after Vegas SMX, and I’m excited for the opportunity to represent my country. Let’s do this!”

Team Honda HRC Progressive

Chance Hymas will undergo surgery on his left knee on September 24, forcing him to sit out the Motocross of Nations.



Despite riding with a torn ACL this season, Hymas has been able to perform at a high level, scoring the first overall victory of his professional career in Pro Motocross and tallying a total of four podium overall results and an additional four top-five overall finishes.



Unfortunately, Hymas aggravated the injury during the opening SuperMotocross round on September 7. With the goal of retaining his spot on Team USA for the October 6 MXoN, he pulled out of the remainder of the SMX series, but after further consultation, Hymas and his team have decided it is more prudent to have the injury repaired as soon as possible. Even though there was high confidence that, after two weeks off, he would be able to perform at a high level, the possibility of reaggravating the injury and adversely affecting Team USA’s result was also a consideration.



Luckily, Star Yamaha and Cooper Webb have stepped up and volunteered to take Chance’s spot for the event, with Webb dropping down to a 250 from his usual 450. Everyone at American Honda wishes Team USA well. Meanwhile, Hymas will focus on returning to action in time for the 2025 AMA Supercross 250 East series.