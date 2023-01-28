Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo took one heck of a hit in the first 250-timed practice in Anaheim for the second race of the season at Angel's Stadium. It was questionable if McAdoo would make the gate for the final session of the day but he was able to get back on track after this big moment. His condition for the night show is still a bit questionable but we'd expect to see him line up. All this on top of the decimation that the Pro Circuit squad has faced over the past few weeks is just a tough pill to swallow.

Check below for two different angles of the crash, which seemed to have started after a mistake in the whoops caused Cameron's left hand to come off the bars.

Here's the second angle of the crash: