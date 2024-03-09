Birmingham Tips - Vital MX Fantasy

Round nine is ready to go! Take a peek for some tips or pointers before you dial in your team ahead of Saturday's gate drop. To get your picks in, head here: Manage Team

Pick Trends

Even as the most expensive rider in the class, Jett Lawrence is the top 450 class pick at 43% this weekend. With a slew of injuries and riders having to pull out of Birmingham, a lot of rider's pricing has been moved up the scale. So yes, some of the top riders are probably some of the safer bets with the mid-field not having clear favorites.

There are two stand outs in 250s, with Haiden Deegan sitting at 45% and Max Anstie at 39% at the time of writing. Both of these riders have a slightly cheaper than usual price due to recent up and down results. However, either could win tonight?

Weather and Track Conditions

Due to ongoing rain, the track layout for Birmingham has been modified heavily! No more whoops, no more triples, it's a bit on the mellow side. With the remaining rain traveling through the morning of the event, the night show looks to be clear with no rain on the radar. How bad the track will break down will be fairly clear after practice, so use that as an indication of who to pick come race time.

Winning Team from Detroit

Hmm, finally a somewhat smaller team took the W. The top team in Daytona was comprised of just 10 riders for 147 points.

The best team possible was seventeen in Detroit for 183 points. If you'd like to see the best possible team each week, it's one of the features in our upgraded paid option for $10 this season. To view the best possible team, head here Daytona - Best Team. You can check the best team each week in the results section, it's located in the top information box on the far right under "Best Possible Score"

