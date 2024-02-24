Austin Forkner's Gut Wrenching Crash in Arlington | Replay 3

Brutal...just brutal...

ML512
2/24/2024 6:21pm
Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner has seen some major injuries and setbacks during his racing career and while carrying the red plate in Arlington, it came unraveled. While in control of the main event, Forkner had a small mistake in a rhythm lane that ended with one of the biggest get-offs we've seen in Supercross. After spending the entire main event laying on the concrete, he was able to remount to his feet and board the Alpinestars medic cart. Best wishes to Austin.

 
2023-06-17
Warlock
2 minutes ago

Exactly.  He thought he had it won, relaxed, and then celebrated a little with that little jump then pushed the front down going into the dip . I know we've all pretty much have done that with the forks but it bit him big .

