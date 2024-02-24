Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner has seen some major injuries and setbacks during his racing career and while carrying the red plate in Arlington, it came unraveled. While in control of the main event, Forkner had a small mistake in a rhythm lane that ended with one of the biggest get-offs we've seen in Supercross. After spending the entire main event laying on the concrete, he was able to remount to his feet and board the Alpinestars medic cart. Best wishes to Austin.