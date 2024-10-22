We're getting closer to the "official announcement" of Austin Forkner joining the Triumph Factory Racing team for 2025 and beyond, as Forkner announces his departure from Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. On top of that, Forkner mentions the pathway that got him there, including 14 years with Kawasaki and Fox Racing, starting back in his amateur days.

Any day now, we should recieve the announcement of Forkner, Jordan Smith, and Stilez Robertson joining Jalek Swoll and the Triumph team, as all three incoming riders mentioned have given their thanks to their prior teams.

Austin Forkner - "14 years with Kawasaki and Fox Racing and about half of that with Pro Circuit. From Ryan Holliday and team green to Tod and Aaron at Fox who signed me originally, then to Mitch and the whole pc team and Kenny at Fox now, as well as everyone else who’s been apart of my program I want to say thank you. Everything comes to an end eventually, but I appreciate the effort from everyone over the years and I’ll cherish the good times and memories with each and every one of these guys. Thank you for believing in me, sticking by me, and being more than just a team. I’ve made some lifelong relationships and I am forever grateful. THANK YOU!"