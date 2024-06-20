A failure is not always a mistake. It could, in fact, be the first step en route to success. It is possible to lose sight of that in the off-road space, thanks in part to stars like Adam Cianciarulo who had immediate success in Monster Energy Supercross. Incredibly impressive, yes, but an impossible bar for a majority of graduates.

It's understandable that Ryder DiFrancesco was held to that standard: he was adored in a fashion that was similar to Cianciarulo. Julien Beaumer, in contrast, entered with modest expectations and existed beneath the radar for some time. Although their results were alike in 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, and they both hold multi-year contracts with the Pierer Mobility Group, it is the former who has received the most criticism from observers. Question marks have been raised about his effectiveness and ability to capitalize on the obvious potential.

DiFrancesco was classified in tenth in his first Pro Motocross season – that occurred aboard a Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Impressive starts confirmed that his presence was felt, but his endurance prompted doubts. DiFrancesco's reputation preceded him and, despite substandard results, GASGAS Factory Racing took a punt on his talent via a two-year deal. Such easement does not erase the dread of being rendered irrelevant and he has pointed to 2024 Pro Motocross as the moment to unleash the beast within.

"I do have another year [on my contract] next year, obviously, to perform and have a good year," stated DiFrancesco in an exclusive chat that was held at a recent fixture. "I think that this season, outdoors, is the time for me to show what I truly have. I had a little bit of an excuse last season – I was getting my rookie year out of the way – whereas I can really focus on my racing this year. My goal is a top six overall, for sure." DiFrancesco was ranked in 10th and 15th at the first two stops, with a moto finish of ninth at the top of his record.

A failure is not an error, as mentioned previously, but that does not mean that those within the paddock will be kind when one does not perform to their potential. It's that cutthroat attitude that could cause one to be reluctant to showcase their full potential, which appears to be the case with DiFrancesco. It was in that same discussion that he alluded to that fact. "I just feel like I need to show my true self in my riding," he said. "It is easy for myself to get into like a turtle shell and not show my full self. It is one thing that I need to work on and once I do that then it will come easy to me.

"That's the one thing that I am struggling with," he continued in reflection. "It's not like it is anything big – it's something small – so it should be easy to overcome." The fear of being exposed as a professional athlete has been referenced on occasion, but rarely is the internal warfare tackled with a specific rider. It sits hand in hand with the fact that some would rather start in ninth and finish fourth, rather than drop from first to fourth, because the optics are better. The crux of the issue is that one must first experience the pace at the front and acclimatize, before being able to decipher what is required to succeed.

DiFrancesco did that in the aforementioned 2023 Pro Motocross campaign, but endurance caused his progress to be questioned. Now, in 2024, he has had an average start of fourteenth versus an average of seventh last year. A drop of seven positions has caused him to fade into obscurity, but is that actually advantageous in comparison to the critique that he received for losing positions late last year? This is the internal debate that so many athletes would have, when weighing up the risk and reward of being exposed.

"It's a tough question," DiFrancesco pondered when asked why cannot force himself to lay it all on the track. "If I could figure it out then I think that I would have it solved already. I am a good starter – once I can get out front and lead laps then it would feel normal. Getting passed by one guy, then worrying about another guy, it is just about learning how to manage [the situation]. It is a tough deal, but I think that we will get it figured out." High Point offered a glimmer of what is to come: a fifth place in that first moto was more indicative of what he is capable of.

The result was superb, but the fact that he was more than a minute adrift of the race winner hints that he is still far from where he could be. The comfort of a contract provides stability, sure, but it does not eliminate the desire to reach the pinnacle of the sport. It may seem like DiFrancesco has a lot to smile about, but he wants more. A lot more.