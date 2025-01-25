Welcome back, round two is in the rearview mirror and so is the pain of poor decisions and bad picks...although they live on in my trauma... Enough with that, onto the next one! Let's get into some tips and the prizes for round three.

If you haven't already, sign up for Vital MX Fantasy here: VitalMX.com/Fantasy

This Week's Prizes

Yes, this will be a recurring announcement each week, because this year we've opted to rotate our weekly prizes and with that, we've got some real bangers lined up throughout the season. This list will change a lot round-to-round, and this week's prizes for the global league will be as follows.

This week's top prize is a set of Edge Wheels by Dubya USA: Edge wheels were designed for the casual rider who wants to add some color to their bike without breaking the bank, this wheel set is sure to set your bike apart from the crowd. Edge wheels are hand built in Southern California by Dubya’s professional wheel techs. These wheels are assembled with strong forged aluminum Edge hubs, stainless steel Bulldog spokes, and nickel plated steel nipples. All Edge wheels come with bearings and seals installed with spacers provided.

1st place: Dubya Edge wheelset

2nd place: Works Connection Pro Launch system

3rd place: DeCal Works backgrounds

4th place: Mika Metals handlebars and grips combo pack

5th place: GUTS Racing custom seat cover

Before we jump into the tips though, if you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

Lots of Injuries in the 250 Class

As we mention each week, you'll see a little medical briefcase next to riders who will be out for the weekend. Well this week in particular, there has been a slew of injuries to hit the 250 class. With that, you'll find quite a few names, especially in and around the top ten with this icon. This will shift the riders found below up the rankings, but they're still priced at their usual expectations. Study up on the 250 class as there are bound to be some major bargains in this class for Anaheim 2.

A Cheap Race Winner

At $90,000, Aaron Plessinger is possibly the cheapest 450-class winner we've ever had. Due to his unusual results over the opening two rounds, the Cowboy's price has fallen drastically and he might not get cheaper than this all season.

Newcomer

Well, maybe not exactly a newcomer, but he is in terms of this season. Anaheim 2 marks Enzo Lopes first US Supercross in nearly two years and he's making his return to the 250 West class with the Toyota of Redlands BarX Yamaha team. His pricing is based around the expectation of an eighth place or so, but depending on how is pace plays out through the day, he still could be a solid addition to your team.

Highest Pick Trends

For those who haven't upgraded their accounts, here's a sneak peek at pick trends. At the time of writing this feature, the three most expensive 450 riders are also in the highest pick trends. Eli, Jett, and Chase all hold over a 40% pick trend, with Sexton topping out at 49%. Yes, these three are bound to do well but they also don't have much upside past their pricing. Do you want to be a part of the herd, or look at a different path?

Good luck team managers!