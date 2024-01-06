Anaheim 1 Tips - Vital MX Fantasy

Here we are, the opening round of the 2024 season! The big A is a staple if not the default that everyone thinks of when they picture AMA Monster Energy Supercross. If you've joined the first-ever Vital MX Fantasy, then we have a few tips for you heading into the race.

Before we jump into that though, if you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

Now onto this weekend's notes.

Injured Icon

What's the little medical briefcase mean next to certain rider's names? That means they're injured. At the time of writing, there are two riders in the 450 class and one in the 250 class that have this icon. We will add these icons to any riders who are injured in practice and can be updated before the cutoff time. So keep an eye out!

Low turnout in 250 West - Pick more 250 riders?

Currently, the 250 West Coast class has only 42 entries with one already injured. This means only one rider won't make the night show and overall the depth of this class isn't as high as in past years. This means it shouldn't be as difficult to select riders that will make the main event and it might be worth putting more of your budget into the 250 class.

Highest Pick Trends

For those who haven't upgraded their accounts, here's a sneak peek at pick trends. At the time of writing this feature, the Lawrence brothers hold the highest pick trends in the 450 class. Jett has currently been selected by 73% of players and Hunter has been picked by 40% of players. On the 250 side, fellow Team Honda HRC racer Jo Shimoda is the top 250 rider with a 45% pick trend and second is Levi Kitchen with 38%. Want to follow the herd and play it safe, or you can zig when everyone else zags and go a different route.

Why is Jett's pick trend so high? - Are there bargains?

At $180,000 for A1, if Jett Lawrence wins and takes home 25 points, he would cost you $7,200 per point, a decent deal. If he scores third plae and takes home 20 points, he would cost you $9,000. What about the wildcard Jorge Prado? At $145,000 for the opening round, Prado would cost you $9,600 per point if he scores seventh place. To put it bluntly, Jett is a solid pick at round one even though he's one of the most expensive riders on the grid. If you look around, there are a few bargains / safe bets at round one. The prices for each rider will adjust as the season moves forward so keep an eye out!

