Anaheim 1 Tips and Prizes - Vital MX Fantasy

Welcome back race and fantasy fans! It's time for the opening round of the 2025 season and it's in the oh-so-familiar setting of Angel's Stadium, AKA "A1". If you're joining Vital MX Fantasy for the first time, then we have a few tips for you heading into the race, and let's talk about what's up for grabs!

If you haven't already, sign up for Vital MX Fantasy here: VitalMX.com/Fantasy

This Week's Prizes

Yes, this will be a recurring announcement each week, because this year we've opted to rotate our weekly prizes and with that, we've got some real bangers lined up throughout the season. This list will change a lot round-to-round, and this week's prizes for the global league will be as follows.

1st place: FXR podium jersey and pants combo, colorway and sizing of your choice.

2nd place: Race Tech Free Revalve Certificate, along with hat and socks.

3rd place: Dunlop moto/off-road tires (one front and rear set with sizing of your choice and compound/pattern)

4th place: Mika Metals handlebars and grips combo pack.

5th place: DeCal Works backgrounds.

6th place: FMF Snapback hat and socks

7th place: Eagle Grit hand cleaner

Before we jump into the tips though, if you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

Injured or Out Icon

What's the little medical briefcase mean next to certain rider's names? That means they're either injured or out. At the time of writing, there are two riders in the 250 class that have this icon. One is Austin Forkner, who moved from the West region to East region right after we set up this round, and the other is Marshal Weltin who changed classes. So be careful, those riders can still be selected but that icon is there to warn you not to. We will add these icons to any riders who are injured in practice and can be updated before the cutoff time. So keep an eye out!

Opening Round Pricing

Take advantage of the opening round pricing. Trust us, after timed qualifying you probably will find a few bargain riders that are priced well below what their speed actually shows. Look, it's Anaheim 1, we can't see into the future, and coming up with rider prices for the opening round isn't the easiest...so there will be some obvious choices. Give the list a good look over after combined qualifying times are in, even if you picked a solid early in the week team. Be vigilant!

Highest Pick Trends

For those who haven't upgraded their accounts, here's a sneak peek at pick trends. At the time of writing this feature, Haiden Deegan holds this highest pick trend even though he's the most expensive rider in the 250 class! He currently sits at 61% of all teams picked, that's 28% higher than the next two highest trends in the class. Want to follow the herd and play it safe, or you can zig when everyone else zags and go a different route. Again, the $10 upgrade for the season has its benefits when you're trying to assemble the best team...

If you have Budget Leftover...

After making your big picks, if you have some small spending cash leftover you should look at all the low-priced riders in the 250 class. With a lot more entries than the 450 class, there's a ton more bargain 250 riders but many of them are also bubble main event riders. Got an extra 30-50k leftover? Try spredding it out and snagging a few extra 250 guys that you think could squeak into the main.

There are even more 250 riders than this priced at $10,000...which is just 1% of your 1,000,000 budget for the round.

Good luck team managers!