Wander the paddock at a round of the FIM Motocross World Championship and it soon becomes apparent that the Grand Prix athletes are fans of what happens in the United States. With that in mind, I look forward to asking those riders for their Monster Energy Supercross predictions at the start of the year. Unsurprisingly, everyone was quick to share their honest thoughts on what is going to happen inside of Angel Stadium this weekend. There's a lot to unpack below, but here are some interesting notes...

Nine of the riders picked Chase Sexton to win the 450SX main event on Saturday night, and another eight guys picked him to end in second. Yeah, the Sexton hype has made its way onto the European continent.

Five riders picked Ken Roczen to win the 450SX main event, which is not surprising. Everyone is always high on his chances entering round one, no matter what color is beneath him. In comparison, three riders selected Jason Anderson and another two picked Eli Tomac.

Who has not been mentioned so far, I hear you ask? Cooper Webb. Just one rider, Valentin Guillod, picked Webb to even land on the box on Saturday night. Only one! It is easy to forget that '2' was second place last year, despite things going south shortly after.

My favorite statistic from these picks is just three of the riders picked a rider from the same manufacturer to win. They really don't care about being politically correct and it makes for good reading!

Tim Gajser

1 Chase Sexton 2 Jason Anderson 3 Ken Roczen

Jeremy Seewer

1 Chase Sexton 2 Eli Tomac 3 Jason Anderson

Maxime Renaux

1 Eli Tomac 2 Ken Roczen 3 Dylan Ferrandis

Brian Bogers

1 Ken Roczen 2 Chase Sexton 3 Eli Tomac

Pauls Jonass

1 Ken Roczen 2 Chase Sexton 3 Eli Tomac

Mitch Evans

1 Jason Anderson 2 Chase Sexton 3 Christian Craig

Alberto Forato

1 Ken Roczen 2 Chase Sexton 3 Eli Tomac

Ben Watson

1 Eli Tomac 2 Chase Sexton 3 Jason Anderson

Romain Febvre

1 Chase Sexton 2 Eli Tomac 3 Ken Roczen

Mattia Guadagnini

1 Chase Sexton 2 Christian Craig 3 Dylan Ferrandis

Valentin Guillod

1 Chase Sexton 2 Ken Roczen 3 Cooper Webb

Kevin Brumann

1 Chase Sexton 2 Eli Tomac 3 Ken Roczen

Kevin Horgmo

1 Chase Sexton 2 Jason Anderson 3 Justin Barcia

Kay de Wolf

1 Chase Sexton 2 Ken Roczen 3 Justin Barcia

Mikkel Haarup

1 Ken Roczen 2 Chase Sexton 3 Jason Anderson

Isak Gifting

1 Ken Roczen 2 Eli Tomac 3 Justin Barcia

Roan van de Moosdijk

1 Chase Sexton 2 Ken Roczen 3 Christian Craig

Kay Karssemakers

1 Ken Roczen 2 Chase Sexton 3 Justin Barcia

Camden Mc Lellan