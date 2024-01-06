Against The Grain – De-Aging, Defying

"Your sense of self-worth comes from you alone and never the opinion of others" to purloin a quote from Robert Greene. It feels that contemplation has never been so prevalent within Monster Energy Supercross: careers are far exceeding what was once considered the norm and age is not the barrier that it once was. It is ordinary to see an athlete beyond thirty achieve success at present, but it was not too long ago that the message within the off-road sphere was that those in their thirties should be put out to pasture.

It is obvious that an inordinate amount of self-belief is necessary in order to deny those stereotypes that exist. Admittedly, it is vital for all athletes to possess such trust that their skillset is 'enough' when a race starts. It would be acceptable for that internal dialogue to waiver in someone who has entered the twilight portion of their career. How else could doubt be kept at bay when teammates, media and fans are posing constant questions that push the narrative that the end is nigh?

Such a compelling point does not even count on Jett Lawrence's presence in the premier class. To maintain a degree of self-worth when the new generation has arrived would test the mental fortitude of any athlete, but names like Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia are relishing that challenge rather than sprinting in the opposite direction. The risk is that maintaining the status of 'active' for longer than the median could diminish one's legacy, although even that notion seems to have dropped to the wayside. Instead, the spectators celebrate veterans who are willing to defy time.

Simon Cudby

Defying time is indeed what those aforementioned stars are achieving in their respective colors. Tomac is a name that will be etched into the sport's history and so one could claim that there is little to gain in the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series, but much to lose. To capture the gold that was cruelly torn from his grasp in the second quarter of this term is realistic, despite the fact that his eleventh foray into 450SX beckons, as he was better than ever in some brackets prior to his ailment.

Tomac won seven main events in sixteen starts – a total that he had eclipsed in just two of his ten seasons – and led more laps than in his last title-winning term (one hundred forty-six versus one hundred sixteen). The only area where there was some diminution was timed qualification, as he failed to claim pole position for the first time since his rookie season that concluded three thousand five hundred days prior. This note will not come as much of a shock: the common consensus is that the athletes place less emphasis on one 'heater' as time wears on.

It would be remiss of this scribe to not drive awareness to the fact that there is merit to that claim. Tomac was the quickest at twenty-six rounds in the first half of his 450SX career and eighteen in the second half (with another seventeen rounds of data to be compiled). In direct comparison, Barcia claimed pole position at three rounds in the first half of his career and has not managed it at all in his last eighty-four attempts. Jason Anderson is the outlier of the active competitors who have eclipsed their twenties – he has acquired more pole positions in the last three years than his first six aboard a 450F.

Octopi Media

To return from a near-irrelevant excursion, Tomac could raise the 'stock' of veterans with continuation of his upward trend. The best way to execute that would be to identify his strengths and weaknesses – find a way to exploit what Lawrence has not experienced. In opposition to the idea that the veterans know it all, there are ideas that Tomac can extract from his newest title rival and he has not shied away from that prospect.

"Somewhere in there [the 2023 Pro Motocross season] – once he got to ten or twelve wins – I was like, 'Yeah, I should probably better start watching this guy who just cannot lose,'" Tomac expressed to Jason Thomas in an NBC Sports interview at the annual SuperMotocross World Championship media event at the onset of December. "I started watching him to study what he was doing to be that much better than everyone. That was the summer. Obviously, he had an incredible season and I am excited that I get to race him."

There is little doubt that Tomac will be a force from the birth of the new term, but diving into the semantics of that is troublesome. The athlete who will wield his familiar '3' is a curious case, in fact, despite the fact that the median age of competitors has risen. To see someone contend in his thirties is not new, but there is no evidence of an older title prospect returning from a devastating health blow such as this with success and so uncharted waters approach. It is no wonder that fascination surrounds the imminent season opener and all that will follow the initial drop of the gates.