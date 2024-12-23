AEO Powersports KTM Signs Avery Long | Interview

With amateur support from the NSA Factory Yamaha team, Avery Long won two Loretta Lynn B class titles in 2022 and was named the Amateur Rider of the Year. Two years later, in 2024, he finished second in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes at Loretta's and won the 450 Pro Sport motocross and supercross classes at Mini O's. Unfortunately, the NSA Yamaha team announced they would not continue their program, leaving Avery without a ride. As one of the top amateur prospects, one would think he'd be offered a deal by another team immediately, but such was not the case. After a few months of searching for an opportunity, one came from Jeremy Scism and his AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team. We called Avery to let him share his thoughts on the situation.

Jamie Guida—Vital MX: What's going on, Avery? A couple of weeks ago, we heard you may have a 'tryout' with the AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team, and the announcement was just released that you got the ride. Congratulations!

Avery Long: Yeah. I'm super grateful for the opportunity they gave me, and I'm excited to go racing at the professional level. I'm a little nervous, but ready to get to it.

Avery Long MX Sports

Vital MX: You have shined the last few years of your amateur career. Unfortunately, the team that has supported you, NSA Factory Yamaha, recently announced they would not be continuing as a team. You were left without a ride, which must have been stressful.

Avery: It was beyond stressful. I didn't know what I was going to do until I got a phone call about a week ago to come out and test the bike. Before that, I wasn't sure I'd go racing next year. A lot of things were up in the air until I got the call and came out to test the bike. I'm grateful to Jeremy (Scism) for the opportunity to race West Coast Supercross. I won't get as much prep time as I'd like, but I'm excited to get to work.

Vital MX: The NSA Yamaha team was crucial in your amateur success and stuck with you through Mini O's this year, where you won the 450 Pro Sport MX and SX classes. Talk about their help.

Avery: They were awesome and the ones who took a chance on me three years ago when nobody else wanted to. I was a late bloomer, and Danny (Lewis) took the chance. We had a good 'B' class to 'A' class career. I wouldn't be where I am today without his, Jake's (Butler), and Ed's (Torrance) support. Everyone from the team, current and past, was awesome to me.

Vital MX: What was your immediate reaction when you heard they were shutting the team down? What were the next steps?

Avery: I got the news on the way to the airport with my dad. So, that day wasn't the greatest. I was on a flight with no service, and you can imagine my thoughts. I was driving myself nuts. I didn't know what to do, say, ask, or think. I just went back to work the following week as I normally would with training. I tried to get my mind off of the situation. It was weird, and the moods of everyone at the shop were down, but as I said, I had a great run with them. Danny has been a great father figure the last few years when I've been away from home, and as I said, I'm thankful.

Vital MX: Were there any teams you talked to or tried out for leading up to the AEO opportunity?

Avery: No, not really. A couple of Canadian teams reached out about doing their series. Nothing that was super intriguing. One of the Canadian teams would have had me doing SX Futures and some Canadian rounds to get used to the travel schedule and racing every weekend. I didn't think it would have been a bad opportunity, but there wasn't anything else.

Avery Long Michael Lindsay

Vital MX: With your amateur results, I believe you were among the top three or four prospects. Did anyone ever hint at why you weren't getting offers?

Avery: Honestly, it's probably because I wasn't winning as much as I feel I could have. At the shop, they called me Mr. Second Place for a while. I took second at Loretta's, second at the combine, and Vegas. I think winning at a couple of those would have turned some heads and made them realize I am legit.

Vital MX: Did that add pressure or motivate you to go into Mini O's to say, "Watch this?"

Avery: Oh yeah! For sure. I wanted to win everything and say, "Hey, I am the guy." I had bad luck in some classes and some crashes, so I only came away with two titles. I don't think I rode badly, and I showed my speed and capability.

Talon Hawkins, Lux Turner, and Avery Long Michael Lindsay

Vital MX: Did Jeremy Scism at AEO reach out to you? How did the tryout opportunity present itself?

Avery: I don't know the whole chain of events. Michael Lindsay, who has been in my corner for a while, has been in their ear. So was Alex Martin. I work with him off the bike, and he knows AEO's trainer, Jay Whipple, so he reached out to them. I'm just glad it worked out.

Vital MX: Did you feel pressure flying out to try out, or was it just another day at the track?

Avery: I for sure felt the pressure. The night before we rode, I couldn't sleep at all. I just tossed and turned. Then, the night after riding I slept like a baby all night. The first day we were riding at the TLD (Troy Lee Designs) track, and it hadn't been prepped for quite a while. It was dusty and the ruts were like concrete. It was totally different from East Coast tracks. I was trying to get used to a new bike brand with a composite frame while riding a track I'd never ridden with dirt, which was very different from out East. It was a huge change.

Vital MX: I'm sure it felt like everything was against you, but I'd imagine a team sees you adapting to those conditions positively.

Avery: I agree.

Avery Long Michael Lindsay

Vital MX: The deal is for one year to race West Coast Supercross, correct?

Avery: Yeah, West Coast, and it should take me through outdoors. So, a whole year of racing to show I can fight with the big dogs.

Vital MX: What was your plan if you hadn't been offered this deal? Would you have raced as a full privateer in the pros or returned to the amateurs?

Avery: I have no idea what I would have done. I probably would have raced SX Futures and then go do the Canadian series. If it was something I wanted to continue doing.

Avery Long Michael Lindsay

Vital MX: Do you mean racing in general?

Avery: Yeah. Doing it on your own takes a lot of money; my family doesn't come from much money. My parents work super hard to allow me to do this, and my brothers also make sacrifices. It would have been a lot to do all of Supercross and motocross on our dime.

Vital MX: In a perfect world, had you been offered a deal from a factory team, would you rather go pro or do another year of amateurs in 2025? Were you set on going pro for '25?

Avery: I would have done whatever the team had wanted. If they had offered a multi-year deal and wanted me to do amateurs again, I'd do it in a heartbeat. It wasn't a situation where I was turning down deals because I wanted to go pro.

Vital MX: You mentioned Alex Martin, and you have been on the Troll Training program and riding out at ClubMX. Are you staying in California or returning to your old program?

Avery: I'm out West full-time now. It's a bit of a change of scenery. I talked to my mom today about the difference between where I was and here. I'm almost overwhelmed with how much hustle and bustle there is compared to Florida and South Carolina, but I'm here to get ready for West Coast Supercross.

Avery Long Michael Lindsay

Vital MX: What are your goals and expectations? Obviously, you aren't going out expecting to win. So, what do you hope to achieve in 2025?

Avery: In Supercross, I want to make the main event at round one. Then, I'll build each round and get better and better. I'll take the positives week in and week out. Then, with the outdoors, I want to get comfortable with the set-up and show everyone what I'm made of. I believe I can do well right away. I don't have any set goals other than to do the best I can and take away the little things to build.