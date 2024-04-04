Foothill Ranch, Calif. (April 4, 2024) - Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo, announced today that he is retiring from professional racing. The 27-year-old Floridian has decided to conclude his professional racing career at the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season in May, signifying the end to a 20-year journey with Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green™, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki and the Monster Energy Kawasaki factory team.

Cianciarulo is a true testament to the Team Green program. During his amateur career, Cianciarulo became a decorated champion and earned the title of the winningest mini bike rider at the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship with 11 championships. Throughout his long career with Kawasaki, he has exhibited incomparable dedication, determination, and skill, earning the admiration and respect of fans, fellow riders, and industry professionals alike.

Making his professional debut aboard his KX™250, Cianciarulo took the familiar top step of the podium early by earning three wins and two runner-up finishes in his first five Supercross starts in 2014. He book ended his run at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki with the 2019 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Cianciarulo then joined the Monster Energy Kawasaki team and once again found the top step of the podium aboard his KX™450 by promptly winning in his 450 class debut at the Monster Energy Cup. Cianciarulo stayed a force to be reckoned with on the track showing his tenacity, competitive spirit, and talent to secure two career 450MX wins and 11 combined SMX podium finishes.

Speaking about his decision, Cianciarulo expressed gratitude for the opportunities he has had throughout his career, stating, “I was seven years old when I signed with Kawasaki, and from my amateur career with Team Green to turning pro and my time in the 250 class with Pro Circuit, to the last four years with factory Kawasaki at the highest level in our sport, here we are 20 years later, and I couldn’t be more proud of the relationship we have built, and our accomplishments together. Through the highs and lows that are inevitable in this sport, Kawasaki has been more than just a sponsor; they have always treated me like family and had my back even when the road ahead looked uncertain. As I announce my retirement, I want to extend my deepest thanks to Kawasaki for their belief in me and their relentless commitment. It's been an honor and a privilege to represent such an iconic brand, and to be a part of a team with the utmost integrity. I’ve made friends that will last a lifetime, and memories I will always cherish. My love for racing, and our sport in general, is stronger than ever, and I look forward to the future with the same excitement I had as a kid dreaming of the career I was so fortunate to have had.”

“Adam Cianciarulo's retirement marks the end of an era in Supercross and Motocross, but his impact on the racing community will resonate for years to come,” said Dan Fahie, Sr. Manager of Kawasaki Racing. “His talent and dedication to Monster Energy Kawasaki have been unparalleled, leaving an unforgettable mark on our team and the sport as a whole. We're grateful for his contributions and proud to have been part of his journey. Adam's legacy will continue to inspire both on and off the track.”

"Adam Cianciarulo's decision to retire following the conclusion of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is a testament to his integrity and commitment to the sport,” said Naoki Kawaguchi, President of Kawasaki Motors., U.S.A. “As a long-time Kawasaki Team Green™ rider, Adam has exemplified the values of perseverance, passion, and sportsmanship throughout his career. We are immensely grateful for his contributions to Kawasaki and everyone at Kawasaki extends our heartfelt gratitude to Adam and wish him continued success and fulfillment in his future endeavors."