Adam Cianciarulo has had a fairly consistent start to 2023 Monster Energy Supercross and stuck to the path that he committed to prior to round one. There has been consistent progress each week, occasional flashes of brilliance and more. There has not been a real hiccup to focus on and that's exactly what '9' needs as he continues his path to the level that he was once at. Cianciarulo reflects on all that has occurred thus far in this exclusive interview on Vital MX, which was first released as a post-race podcast. The fine folks at DeCal Works ensure that we can provide interviews in written, audio and video form.

Vital MX: A lot of people will focus on that crash in the main event, but I feel like this was another step forward for you. There were positive signs in practice and the heat race – you still got solid points in the main event too. I do not feel like this was a step back at all.

Adam Cianciarulo: No, like you said, it was a massive step forward. The pace was kind of there from the get-go. It is starting to slow down for me a little bit out there. When you take a long time off and come back, things can get pretty speedy in your mind. I felt good and even in the main event, I had really solid pace when running in P4 and did not have anyone right behind me. The last time that I was up there, I got freight trained straight to eighth. I am disappointed that I made that mistake in the whoops; I actually made another mistake as well and that is just unacceptable. It is certainly not from a lack of effort or intention. Shit happens. I have not been up there in a while and I got a little buck wild, but overall it was better. I think that you have got to take the positives and keep growing, man.

You cannot put that crash in the whoops down to a specific reason, right? It was not bike set-up or a mental lapse. The track was tricky and it just caught you out.

No, it was my bad. I was kind of caught between jumping and skimming in my head. I got in there and was going to skim out – I got a lot of pace jumping through them. I was just indecisive and it bit me. I was a little too far forward. I ended up nose picking it, so that was on me.

We are five rounds in now and a lot of people have a close eye on you, to see if you are still happy and making progress. I feel like I have seen steps forward every week. Has there been a moment where you felt that you went backwards?

No, absolutely not. We have been making steady progress for the most part, I think. It is not where I want to be and not what I get paid to do, being back there in like tenth and twelfth. I can only do what I can do.

Are we getting to the point where you want to start rushing the progress a little bit or are you happy about the path that you are on?

I definitely have to keep it intentional. Even in the first qualifier, I was P1 or P2 for a while. You go into the second qualifier and are like, "Okay, let's throw it down! Chase wants to get into a lap time battle? Let's do it!" You have to take a couple of breaths and do it. Man, I don't like the results but I am happy to be here. I think that there are good days ahead.