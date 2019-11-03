Win The Vital MX 2019 Honda CRF250R Dream Bike

- Home
This is not a joke, it's not a scam, and it's not fake news. You, yes you, can actually win this 2019 Honda CRF250R Dream Bike build.
It's that time of year again, time for the Vital MX Dream Bike contest. Thanks to a lot of great brands, we have the opportunity to give away this amazing 2019 Honda CRF250R! Scroll below for the details of the contest, who got involved, some beauty shots of the machine, and click this link VitalMXDreamBike.com to sign up.
Brought to you by Boyesen Engineering and Honda Powersports.
Signup for your chance to win a fully loaded 2019 Honda CRF250R, and also be eligible to win over $2,000 in monthly prizes from the best brands in motocross. Boyesen and Honda both headline the 2019 Vital MX Dream Bike contest and have collaborated with other powerhouse brands to bring an awesome lineup of prizes directly to YOU each month!
The 2019 Vital MX Dream Bike Contest lasts four months, leading up to the Grand Prize drawing to be held on June 30th, 2019. In addition to the Grand Prize drawing, each month one winner will be randomly selected to win some of the best aftermarket and gear products available today. All monthly and grand prize winning entries will be announced on Vital MX’s Facebook and IG accounts.
SIGN UP FOR FREE!
Visit VitalMXDreamBike.com for your chance to win!
CUSTOM 2019 HONDA CRF250R (1) WITH ACCESSORIES!
SKDA - Full custom Vital MX Dream Bike graphic kit
Boyesen - Works Series Factory Billet Clutch Cover
DT1 - Dual layer air filter
Chaparral - Where to get everything else you need
Dunlop - MX3S tires
ProX - Roller chain and sprockets
Flo Motorsports - 3.0 Jet Fuel footpegs
Yoshimura - 2019 Signature RS-9T FS TI-TI-CF dual full system
Dubya Wheels - Talon hubs and D.I.D. rims
ODI - CFT handlebars and Emig Pro Grips.
Motorex - Lubricants
Motoseat - Ribbed Traction Seat Cover
Polisport - Nardo Gray Plastic Kit and Folding Bike Stand
Wiseco - Racer Elite High-Comp piston.
Zeta - Aluminum bolt kit, chain guide and levers
Honda - 2019 Honda CRF250R
Ride Engineering - Triple clamps
Factory Connection - Suspension (revalved to winners specifications, after contest)
Motostuff - Front Oversize Blade Brake Kit, 280mm
Ryno Power - Nutrition
MONTHLY PRIZES
One winner per month will win a handful of select products from the brands that have participated in the bike build. Be sure to sign up early because, the sooner you sign up, the more chances you have to win the monthly giveaways.
NO PURCHASE REQUIRED
As always…your privacy is important to us and will be protected at all times.