Toggle

Will Triumph Race Motocross by 2023? | @Ping

Vital MX member B_Rez991 72128 B_Rez991 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72128/avatar/c50_IMG_2025_1559666324.jpg?1559665922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B-Rez991,72128/all 06/04/19 39 1 3 1 2

B_Rez991
10/22/2021 12:16 AM

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks about zero-emission motorcycles from Kawasaki, a Pro Circuit 2022 YZ250 two-stroke project bike in the near future, and when Triumph will make its appearance behind the starting gate.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest