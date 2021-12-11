Toggle

Will Japanese OEM's Manufacture a Four-Stroke 350? | @Ping

B_Rez991
11/12/2021 7:00 AM

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks about pro rider admiration on the track, the possibility of Japanese OEMs manufacturing a 350, and the importance of knowing the ins and outs of your dirtbike.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

