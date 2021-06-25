Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of 250cc versus 450cc for vet riders, Suzuki's motocross budget declining, and the reason why Wil Hahn is separating from the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team.

