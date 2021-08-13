Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of why Japanese riders move to America but have limited success, Ping's top three Whiskey Throttle Show's, and advice for amateur racers competing in Nationals.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.