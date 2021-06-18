- Bike Checks
Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!
In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of rear brake riding technique, MXGP track and rider style, and the preference between riding natural terrain and man-made tracks.
Do you have burning questions that need answering?
We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.
JethroX
6/18/2021 3:49 PM
It’s interesting how so many people think that the Europeans are dominating the US riders when the primary (or only) race they use is the MXoN. I’ve been saying for years that it’s not a good (true) indicator of the US racers. The AMA season finishes 3-4 weeks before the event while the GP racers usually have the next weekend after the GP season finale. It’s practically the last race of the GP calendar while it’s an out of the way event for the U.S. team. Add in that the U.S. racers are racing in a totally foreign format to their norm, starting on different metal grates (That they would never practice on) and that up until recently they’ve had to get their Supercross bikes set up as Monster Cup was the following week. There are simply too many factors to draw the conclusion that the GP racers are better. I would also argue that the last time that we had USGP’s (2016 & 2017) where U.S. racers entered, the Americans were dominant. Tomac won all 4 Motos in 2016, Cooper Webb won a MX2 race in 2016 and 4 of the 6 podium spots (2 races) were U.S. racers. In 2017 Tomac went 1-3 and R.J. Hampshire went 1-1. We haven’t had a fair comparison since. All this is assumptions are based primarily on speculation. Yea Herlings and Gajser are fast.... let’s put their top ten up against our top 10 for a real test. Maybe a 4 race series on 4 different types of surfaces. Then crown an All-World Champion. I know this would never happen .... just saying.
I agree Ping with your points and no questions the Americans are no longer dominant. ...I just think that there’s not enough data to draw the absolute conclusion that the GP racers are.