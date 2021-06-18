Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of rear brake riding technique, MXGP track and rider style, and the preference between riding natural terrain and man-made tracks.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.