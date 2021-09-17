Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of Josh Mosiman qualifying on a stock KTM, SX/MX specific chassis development, and the behind the scenes of Eli Tomac moving to Yamaha for 2022.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.