Why Are Teams Moving Back East? | @Ping EP. 5 2

dpingree101
5/14/2021 8:03 AM

Why Are Teams Moving Back East? | @Ping EP. 5

 

In Episode 5, Ping speaks on the topic of the reasoning behind the AMA combining the East and West Coast Championship race schedule, whether or not Jeremy McGrath and David Pingree himself could qualify for a Supercross main event, and why Star Yamaha among other manufacturers are moving out of California and heading back East. 

 Do you have burning questions that need answering? We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

Related: David Pingree Jeremy McGrath @PING
