Why Are Teams Moving Back East? | @Ping EP. 5

In Episode 5, Ping speaks on the topic of the reasoning behind the AMA combining the East and West Coast Championship race schedule, whether or not Jeremy McGrath and David Pingree himself could qualify for a Supercross main event, and why Star Yamaha among other manufacturers are moving out of California and heading back East.

