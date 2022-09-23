Who Will Win the 2022 Motocross of Nations? | POLL

- Bike Checks
We're on the eve of the most anticipated motocross racing event of the year! Now we know you've had the time to ponder this, so let's put those thoughts to a vote. Who will win the 2022 Motocross of Nations? Will Team USA finally end the losing streak? Can Australia and their new generation rise to the top? Could Italy defend in what could possibly be Cairoli's finally MXoN appearance? Could Spain or Belgium be a darkhorse? Can The Netherlands get it done without Jeffrey Herlings? Can France rebound? Could the ole chaps of Great Britain lay it down in honor of the Queen? Cast your vote below!
Zundapp125
9/23/2022 8:29 AM
USA
Italy
Belgium
Spain
smoothies862
9/23/2022 5:20 AM