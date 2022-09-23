Who Will Win the 2022 Motocross of Nations? | POLL

We're on the eve of the most anticipated motocross racing event of the year! Now we know you've had the time to ponder this, so let's put those thoughts to a vote. Who will win the 2022 Motocross of Nations? Will Team USA finally end the losing streak? Can Australia and their new generation rise to the top? Could Italy defend in what could possibly be Cairoli's finally MXoN appearance? Could Spain or Belgium be a darkhorse? Can The Netherlands get it done without Jeffrey Herlings? Can France rebound? Could the ole chaps of Great Britain lay it down in honor of the Queen? Cast your vote below!

Vital MX Poll Who Will Win the 2022 Motocross of Nations? USA | Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, Chase Sexton

Italy | Antonio Cairoli, Andrea Adamo, Mattia Guadagnini

Great Britain | Dean Wilson, Max Anstie, Tommy Searle

Spain | Jorge Prado, Guillem Farres, Ruben Fernandez

Belgium | Jago Geerts, Liam Everts, Jeremy Van Horebeek

Netherlands | Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay De Wolf, Calvin Vlaanderen

France | Maxime Renaux, Marvin Musquin, Dylan Ferrandis

Australia | Mitch Evans, Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence

