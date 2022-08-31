When Words Fail, Music Speaks | Music Within the Industry

Music is an integral part of being alive. Not only does it bookmark moments throughout our lives, but it also introduces emotions. Joy, sadness, love, hurt, fear, loneliness all can be invoked through music. Most activities we do have some sort of soundtrack to go along with them. When we drive, we need driving tunes. Golden Earing’s Radar Love comes to mind. When we are trying to ‘set the mood’ for that special someone, maybe some Enigma. Mowing the yard? Obviously, it’s Tool. Riding moto is no different. In the 90’s, moto videos were backed by punk bands like Strung Out, Pennywise, and NOFX. Music and moto go together like peanut butter and jelly. I recently reached out to some industry people that have a passion for music and asked them a few questions. Do me a favor and read this with a good set of headphones on and listen to whatever gets your adrenaline at an 11.

Jamie Guida - Vital MX: What was the first moment you fell in love with music? What song or band changed everything for you?

Hunter Lawrence: I loved music from when I used to ride my BMX bike at the skatepark with earphones in.

Daniel Blair: In 1998 I was a Junior in High School, and I went to my first concert to see Papa Roach on a local stage. The song Last Resort is still my favorite song of all time.

Lucas Mirtl: Pennywise after watching Terrafirma 2.

Aaron Plessinger: I fell in love with music at a young age while riding around in the car with my parents. They would always play country and I would sing along. It wasn’t just one band. It was just the sound of all the instruments sounding so good together. I loved when you would hear the voices flowing along with the rhythms. It just made me happy.

Levi Kitchen: I really wasn’t into music until I started living on my own. I was alone a lot and just started enjoying it. It was really taking the time to listen to songs and relate to them.

Derek Rankin: Metallica. When I was a kid, my brother had all their albums. I would listen to them all.

Vital MX: Currently, who is your favorite band/artist and why?

Hunter: Tool. Every time I listen to their music, it’s like I’m hearing it differently or for the first time.

Daniel: Falling In Reverse. I used to think they were kind of corny. As they’ve grown through their releases, they have become my stand alone favorite.

Mirts: Tool! They are hands down the greatest musicians of our generation.

AP: I’m on a late 90’s and early 2000’s country kick. That era was so good because fiddles were still a big part of country music. I love the upbeat songs that take you back in time. Redneck Yacht Club by Craig Morgan is an example.

Levi: My favorite artist is Layne Staley from Alice In Chains. It gets me pumped up to ride. They also have some mellow stuff for when the day is done.

Derek: Lamb of God. I’ve been following them since the early 2000’s and they are on the brink of becoming as big as Pantera in the 90’s.

Vital MX: What is the best concert you’ve been to? Where/when/why?

Hunter: I’ve only been to two. Covid has ruined my concert going experience. But the answer is Tool.

Daniel: I took my wife to the Aftershock festival a few years back and we were up front near the stage for Limp Bizkit. I’m not really a fan, but when they performed, I realized how many popular songs they had. They put on a Hell of a show, and it was fun to relive my youth with my wife while moshing to Nookie.

Mirts: Tool at the Staples Center. Good passes from the band and watched the show next to Eddie Van Halen just a few months before his death.

AP: Kid Rock was the best concert I’ve ever been to. It was an actual show and the way he incorporates his DJ in when he’s telling stories from back in the day was awesome! I think it was in Cincinnati in 2018.

Levi: I’ve never gone to a concert with anyone I like. I went to one rap concert when I was about 14 and it sucked.

Derek: The Slayer Farewell tour at the Bomb Factory in Dallas. They murdered the crowd that night. I thought I was gonna pass out in the pit.

Vital MX: What is a song/artist you love, but outside your normal genre? A guilty pleasure?

Hunter: Nothing I’d be embarrassed by. I really enjoy listening to Rammstein and plan to see them this year after the season. They are German metal icons.

Daniel: I think Katy Perry is lame, but I love her music.

Mirts: Toto

AP: It’s 2 Chainz for me, ha-ha. I don’t usually listen to rap, but he gets me going if I’m going to listen to anything other than country.

Levi: I feel weird saying, but John Mayer. My parents always listened so I still listen every now and then. I’m a softy sometimes.

Derek: Jerry Lee Lewis. He’s the real King of Rock N Roll.

Vital MX: What’s your least favorite genre?

Hunter: Just songs that suck! Haha!

Daniel: I’m not big on Country or rap. I have a few artists from those genres I’m into though. Rock, punk, metal is what I choose 95% of the time.

Mirts: Rap

AP: Jazz. Not big into the Jazz scene.

Levi: I used to hate country. But I find myself listening to some now. A lot of the new stuff isn’t great.

Derek: Pop Country. It sucks!

Vital MX: What would you come out to for opening ceremonies if you got to choose?

Hunter: Old school Bring Me the Horizon or Rammstein. I always thought it would be badass for my Team Manager, Lars Lindstrom, to learn a Tool breakdown because he’s really good on an axe. I want him to play on the start straight with a massive speaker and just light up the stadium.

Daniel: All I Want by A Day To Remember

AP: Any country rock style song that I feel would get people going and get them ready to have a good time.

Levi: I’d love to come out to Metallica. Probably the song Breadfan. That’s always been my dad and I’s song.

Derek: Surfacing by Slipknot!

Vital MX: What’s the worst song you’ve ever heard?

Hunter: Some of the Soundcloud rappers that sound terrible and just dribble garbage through the whole song.

Daniel: My band, Main Event, has a few songs that make me want to vomit. I listen back now and it’s pretty embarrassing.

Mirts: Anything by Daniel Blair’s band, Main Event

AP: Anything by U2. Haha! Not too fond of their music.

Levi: Is Baby Shark a song? That takes the cake.

Derek: Living On A Prayer by Bon Jovi