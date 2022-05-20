What Should Be Considered “Mandatory” Safety Gear in MX? | @Ping

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping discusses the mandatory riding gear sanctioned to be able to race, keeping dirtbikes fun for the younger generation, and the pros to the 2022 Yamaha YZ250 #twostroke.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.